Franz Kafka exhibition launched at National Library of Israel
Exhibit tells life story of the writer through 80 rare items including Hebrew notebooks, his will, personal letters and first editions
A Franz Kafka exhibition has opened at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, concluding a series of global events marking the centenary of the death of the celebrated Czech novelist and writer.
The display showcases, for the first time, more than 80 rare original items that tell the life story of one of the best-known German-language authors in the world.
They cover the breadth of his works, relationships with friends and lovers, special connection to Judaism, Zionism, and the Hebrew language, illness and death.
The exhibition is also the first time the rich Kafka archive preserved at the National Library of Israel (NLI) has been showcased. It was delivered to the institution in 2019, following a Supreme Court ruling that it was a cultural asset which should be kept in Israel, and made accessible to the public.
NLI,, together with Oxford University’s Bodleian Library and the German Literary Archive in Marbach are deemed the top international institutions with important Kafka manuscript collections. All have held exhibitions during the centenary year.
Among the rare items on display: the original manuscript of Kafka’s “Letter to His Father”; Hebrew notebooks; drawings; his original last will in which he expressed the wish for all his writings to be burned after his death; personal letters; historical photographs; first editions, and rough drafts never before presented for public view.
Eight Israeli illustrators (Sergey Isakov, Eitan Eloa, Nino Biniashvili, Anat Warshavsky, Addam Yekutieli, Merav Salomon, Roni Fahima, and Michel Kichka), were invited by the Library to create new works inspired by Kafka’s drawings.
A new work by theatre artist Patricia O’Donovan will be presented, as well as video, animations, and rare historical documentation of theatre and dance performances influenced by Kafka.
Dr. Stefan Litt, curator of the humanities collection and director of the Kafka Archive at the National Library of Israel, said: “Although his work is perceived as secular and universal, the exhibition reveals, for the first time, the fascinating web connecting between him and the Jewish world of his time.
“His close friends in the Prague Circle, chiefly Max Brod, the Rebbe of Belz, who exposed him to the world of Hasidism, all are part of an extensive network of Jewish personalities who shaped his spiritual and creative world. Kafka’s effect on world culture – in literature, theater, and cinema – continues to this day. This exhibition offers an in-depth look at the person behind the immortal works.”
- The exhibition “Kafka: Metamorphosis of An Author”, closes on June 30, 2025. For more details, to purchase tickets and tours of the exhibition, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.