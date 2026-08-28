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‘Free the world from Jewish supremacy’ NHS doc denies support for Hamas

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey

By Jewish News Reporter August 28, 2026, 7:27 pm Edit
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Dr Rahmeh Aladwan being dragged away by police from a Palestine Action protest. Picture: X
Dr Rahmeh Aladwan being dragged away by police from a Palestine Action protest. Picture: X

An NHS doctor has denied posting on social media in support of Hamas.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey on Friday.

She also denied one count of stirring up racial hatred in written material, and a further count of using words that were threatening or abusive.

According to the charge sheet, the social media comments were posted between July and December last year.

The court previously heard she wrote: “I don’t condemn Hamas. I don’t condemn October 7,” and “I condemn the existence of Israel” in a post on July 23.

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On December 31, it is alleged she wrote: “Free the world from Jewish supremacy.”

It was previously heard that on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, she allegedly posted an image of a bulldozer along with text reading: “Glory to the Palestinian resistance.”

Aladwan was arrested at her home in Pilning, south Gloucestershire, and charged with the six offences on March 26.

She appeared at the court via video link on Friday to enter not guilty pleas.

The defendant will face trial at Bristol Crown Court from March 15 next year.

She was granted continued bail.

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