‘Free the world from Jewish supremacy’ NHS doc denies support for Hamas
Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey
Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey on Friday.
She also denied one count of stirring up racial hatred in written material, and a further count of using words that were threatening or abusive.
According to the charge sheet, the social media comments were posted between July and December last year.
The court previously heard she wrote: “I don’t condemn Hamas. I don’t condemn October 7,” and “I condemn the existence of Israel” in a post on July 23.
On December 31, it is alleged she wrote: “Free the world from Jewish supremacy.”
It was previously heard that on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, she allegedly posted an image of a bulldozer along with text reading: “Glory to the Palestinian resistance.”
Aladwan was arrested at her home in Pilning, south Gloucestershire, and charged with the six offences on March 26.
She appeared at the court via video link on Friday to enter not guilty pleas.
The defendant will face trial at Bristol Crown Court from March 15 next year.
She was granted continued bail.
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.