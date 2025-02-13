Freed Gaza hostage was forced by Hamas to film video faking her death

Released Gaza hostage Daniella Gilboa was forced by the Hamas terror group to record a video faking her death while in captivity, her mother has revealed.

Orly Gilboa, Daniella’s mother, told Israeli TV’s Channel 12 news that “one of the captors simply came to her with a camera and told her, ‘Today we are filming you dead.”

“She pleaded for her life and asked they don’t do it,” she said, describing how they covered her in powder and debris to make it look like she had been hit in an Israeli airstrike.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She said that after her release last month as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, Daniella apologised for any part she could have played in her parents thinking she was dead.

“When she saw me and my husband for the first time, she apologised for how she caused us to feel this whole time,” her mother added.

A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing claimed in November that “one of the enemy’s female prisoners was killed in an area that is under Zionist aggression in the northern Gaza Strip.”

At the time Hamas published a blurred picture of a body it claimed belonged to the slain hostage.

While it did not identify the woman, the image quickly led to speculation that it could be Daniella.