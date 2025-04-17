Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov chats with his football idol Erling Haaland

When 22-year-old Omer Shem Tov emerged from 505 days of Hamas captivity, he had only dreamed of this moment.

On Wednesday, that dream came true – with a grin from a footballing giant.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, one of the world’s most recognisable athletes, dialled in for a surprise video call with Shem Tov, a diehard fan who was abducted from the Nova music festival during Hamas’s 7 October massacre in southern Israel.

“Thank you so much for calling me,” Shem Tov said in the video, which he later shared on Instagram. Visibly emotional, he added, “I really appreciate what you are doing and I really like you… It’s amazing, I’m so excited.”

The Norway international smiled warmly and asked Shem Tov how he was feeling. “Amazing, thank God,” came the reply.

It remains unclear who arranged the call, but its impact was undeniable – a moment of joy for a young man still navigating the aftermath of an unthinkable trauma.

Shem Tov was held in Gaza for nearly 17 months following the 7 October attack in which 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 251 were taken hostage. He was freed on 22 February as part of a temporary ceasefire deal. As of now, 59 hostages remain in Gaza; 24 are believed to still be alive.

While Haaland has mostly avoided political commentary, unlike some of his Norway teammates, he did briefly address the controversy surrounding his national team’s March World Cup qualifier against Israel.

Norway won the match 4-2, with Haaland scoring one of the goals.

Asked about teammates’ calls for Israel’s disqualification from the UEFA competition, Haaland said, “I don’t think I, as a footballer, should talk about it. There are others who should decide what to do and where they stand. Maybe ask someone else.”

His teammate and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard had taken a different stance, saying, “This is a background you can’t ignore. It’s terrible for everyone. But we have to deal with the fact that UEFA decided the match would go ahead.”

Israel’s captain, Eli Dasa, responded bluntly, “We have hostages there starving under horrific conditions. I wonder if those criticising us in Norway can even find Gaza on a map.”

Despite the noise off the pitch, Haaland’s quiet gesture to Shem Tov struck a different chord – one of empathy, connection and resilience.

Shem Tov, still in the early stages of recovery, has also received messages from football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Rivaldo. But this call, from his favourite player, meant something different.

As Shem Tov put it: “You’re amazing.”