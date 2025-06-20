Freed hostage receives hero’s welcome in New Jersey hometown
Hundreds lined the streets to welcome back Edan Alexander, who was released from captivity last month
Eden Alexander, the Israeli-American hostage freed last month, has returned to his home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, with hundreds locals holding Israeli and American flags lining the streets to welcome him.
The 21-year old was taken hostage on 7 October 2023 and held in captivity for 584 days. Believed to be the last living US citizen remaining in captivity, he was released in May, after a deal brokered by the Trump administration.
On Thursday, Edan, whose car was given a local police escort, smiled and waved as crowds cheered and chanted his name. Some held “welcome home” signs. Others held up his hostage poster, which they had kept in their homes throughout his time in captivity.
“I want to tell you, Edan, we love you and we are so happy you’re back,” said Yitzchak Gershovitz, the Alexander family’s rabbi. “This is our brother. Our son returns home and our hearts are full of joy and happiness. There’s only one word, it’s a miracle of God.”
Edan Alexander grew up in New Jersey, and went to Israel for military service. His family still lives in America, and so Edan was a ‘lone soldier’ – one without immediate family in Israel. As reported by Israeli media, Edan, a soldier of the elite Golani brigade, was eligible for time off to see his mother, who had travelled from the US to Israel. However, he had chosen to remain on base so as not to overburden his fellow troops who would have to cover his duties. He managed to call his mother when the Hamas attack began, telling her that some shrapnel had hit his helmet but he was unharmed. It was the last time she would speak to him for more than 18 months.
Adi Alexander, Eden’s father, said his son had described the first year in captivity as “complete hell”, with the hostage regularly moved to different locations within Gaza – overground, underground and in tents. He survived at least one tunnel collapse during that time.
In a statement from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, the group said:
“In these difficult times, it’s more important than ever to pause and cherish the moments of hope and joy.
“His homecoming stands as a beacon of light. May all the hostages experience reunions filled with the same warmth, strength and hope.”
