© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

French Jewish community site among those vandalised amidst country-wide riots

Community member says that burglary appears to have been the motive rather than Jew hate

By JN Reporter October 19, 2026, 12:00 pm Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google
Protests in France have taken place throughout October (Creative Commons/FreCha)
Protests in France have taken place throughout October (Creative Commons/FreCha)

The site of a Parisian Jewish congregation was vandalised over the weekend, during what has been the worst rioting in France for a number of years; though it is not currently believed that the attack was explicitly antisemitic in nature.

According to media reports, the Ohalei Yaakov congregation in Paris’s 19th arrondissement found that their temporary prayer site, currently being used while refurbishments are being carried out on the main Synagogue, was ransacked on Saturday night.

However, a congregant told French Jewish media site IsraJ that while lockers had been broken into and the religious contents strewn on the floor, this looked to have been an attempted burglary.

The Shul member, named as Raphael, told the outlet: “It really looks like an attempted robbery; you can see that those who did this were probably looking for money. The Torah scrolls weren’t touched; we just found the items that were in the lockers on the floor.”

However, he went on to say that “it can’t be a coincidence that they chose to target a Jewish place of worship. They must have thought that since they are Jewish, there must be money there. As it’s a temporary building, there’s no sign outside to indicate that there’s a synagogue here. This leads me to believe that those who broke in last night must have scouted the place, seen that Jews went there for prayers.”

More in World News
Kibbutz Be'eri opens new bike park. Pic: Ronen Topelberg
2 hours ago
Kibbutz Be’eri inaugurates world-class bike park
By Michelle Rosenberg
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Norwegian Johannes Kongsnes Natland who was sentenced to 20 years detention at Woolwich Crown Court of travelling to England to carrying out a hit on behalf of an international crime gang backed by Iran.
Oct. 16, 2026
Teenage hitman locked up for plotting UK murder for Iran-backed gang
By Jewish News Reporter
Christie's screenshot.
Oct. 16, 2026
Nazi looted painting returned to Jewish owners auctioned for more than £31 million
By Michelle Rosenberg

Separately, the Service de Protection de la Communauté Juive (SPCJ) French Jewish security organisation identified a number of other sites connected with the Jewish community in France which had been targeted during the overall rioting which has swept the country over the past week. The SPCJ urged members of the Jewish community not to unwittingly spread misinformation about the motives behind the incidents in question.

What began as student-led protests earlier this month, supposedly over the French government’s plans to cut funding for educational initiatives, has now spiralled into full-fledged rioting. While Paris has been at the epicentre, the riots have also spread to other major cities in France, including Marseille, Nantes, Montpellier and Strasbourg, with cities in Spain, Portugal and Italy now also affected. French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected an attempt by the Interior Minister to tender his resignation, while protestors have announced renewed demonstrations, to take place this coming weekend.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues