French lawmakers back posthumous promotion for Alfred Dreyfus
National Assembly to vote on historic bid to elevate wrongly convicted Jewish officer to brigadier general, 130 years after treason scandal that shocked French Jewry
A French parliamentary committee has unanimously approved a bill to posthumously promote Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer whose wrongful conviction for treason in 1894 exposed the deep currents of antisemitism running through the French establishment.
The legislation backed this week by the National Defence and Armed Forces Committee proposed elevating Dreyfus to the rank of brigadier general. It will be presented to the full National Assembly for a final vote on 2 June.
In a statement confirming the move, the French Embassy in Israel said: “The French Nation is just and does not forget. This rights an injustice, honours a warrior, and clarifies that antisemitism, from history to today, will never have a place in the Republic.”
Dreyfus, an artillery captain and one of the few Jewish officers in the French army at the time, was falsely accused of passing secrets to Germany. He was sentenced to life on Devil’s Island, a remote penal colony, based on forged documents and antisemitic suspicion. His case became a national crisis after novelist Émile Zola published his explosive letter J’accuse!, accusing the military of a cover-up.
The affair sent shockwaves far beyond France. It profoundly influenced Theodor Herzl, who covered the trial as a journalist and came to believe that Jews would only be safe in a state or their own – laying the groundwork for political Zionism.
Dreyfus was exonerated in 1906 and reinstated as a major. He went on to serve in the First World War and died in 1935 at the age of 76. Despite his legal rehabilitation, he never received full symbolic restitution from the military.
The proposed posthumous promotion, nearly 130 years after his arrest, is being viewed as a long-overdue act of national justice. If passed, it will mark the first time the French military has formally elevated a historical figure wronged by state antisemitism.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.