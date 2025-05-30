French lawmakers back posthumous promotion for Alfred Dreyfus

A French parliamentary committee has unanimously approved a bill to posthumously promote Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer whose wrongful conviction for treason in 1894 exposed the deep currents of antisemitism running through the French establishment.

The legislation backed this week by the National Defence and Armed Forces Committee proposed elevating Dreyfus to the rank of brigadier general. It will be presented to the full National Assembly for a final vote on 2 June.

In a statement confirming the move, the French Embassy in Israel said: “The French Nation is just and does not forget. This rights an injustice, honours a warrior, and clarifies that antisemitism, from history to today, will never have a place in the Republic.”

Dreyfus, an artillery captain and one of the few Jewish officers in the French army at the time, was falsely accused of passing secrets to Germany. He was sentenced to life on Devil’s Island, a remote penal colony, based on forged documents and antisemitic suspicion. His case became a national crisis after novelist Émile Zola published his explosive letter J’accuse!, accusing the military of a cover-up.

The affair sent shockwaves far beyond France. It profoundly influenced Theodor Herzl, who covered the trial as a journalist and came to believe that Jews would only be safe in a state or their own – laying the groundwork for political Zionism.

Dreyfus was exonerated in 1906 and reinstated as a major. He went on to serve in the First World War and died in 1935 at the age of 76. Despite his legal rehabilitation, he never received full symbolic restitution from the military.

The proposed posthumous promotion, nearly 130 years after his arrest, is being viewed as a long-overdue act of national justice. If passed, it will mark the first time the French military has formally elevated a historical figure wronged by state antisemitism.