From the trauma unit to the delivery room
Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem saved one young reservist's life and then brought a new one into the world
“To anyone going through tough times, I’d say hold on to hope and focus on what keeps you going”. The ease with which Gilad Rachamim Aviad gives this advice suggests it is written on a mug, when the reality is that it was learnt on the battlefield, where he almost lost his life.
In the early weeks of the war, Gilad was serving as a reservist in Khan Yunis, Gaza. It was there that he received exhilarating news – his wife, Miriam, had managed to send him a message through his commanders: she was pregnant. To be told something so wonderful while surrounded by the brutality of war allowed him to focus on the joy of impending fatherhood instead of where he was.
But the elation was short-lived. The next day, during a rocket attack, Gilad was hit. Shrapnel pierced his chest, narrowly missing his heart but causing severe damage to his diaphragm and stomach. He was evacuated by helicopter to Shaare Zedek, where doctors fought to save his life.
“They were incredible,” says Gilad, reflecting on his arrival at Shaare Zedek. “They acted quickly to save me, to stabilise my condition – and they took care of Miriam, too. She was my rock – calm, strong, and supportive.”
Gilad’s recovery journey was gruelling. Multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation followed. The physical healing was challenging, but the mental toll of such trauma was profound and continues to this day.
“I focused on my wife and our unborn child,” he shares. “I wanted to be there for them, so I worked hard to heal. Miriam’s strength and unwavering support gave me the motivation I needed.”
Nine months later, Gilad returned to Shaare Zedek under vastly different circumstances – this time to welcome his son into the world. The same hospital where he had fought for his life became the setting for one of his happiest moments.
“It was surreal,” he says. “Seeing the same medical team that saved me now celebrating with me – it was overwhelming. They not only preserved my life but were part of this incredible new chapter.”
Looking back, Gilad is filled with gratitude for the care and compassion of the Shaare Zedek staff. Their skill and dedication not only saved his life but also supported his family through the ordeal.
“For me, it was my wife and our unborn child. I’m deeply grateful for the incredible hospital team and pray we meet again only for joyful occasions like these.”
Gilad’s journey is a poignant reminder of life’s fragility and resilience. It underscores the value of community, family, and the medical professionals who tirelessly serve in moments of crisis and celebration alike.
“Life is precious,” he says. “I’m so thankful for the blessings I have, and I look forward to moving forward with health and happiness.”
From the trauma unit to the delivery room, Gilad’s survival and advice inspires us to find hope even in the darkest of times and to cherish every moment of life’s journey.
