Gary Lineker confirmed to leave BBC after Zionism ‘rat’ scandal
Corporation announces presenter’s final Match of the Day next weekend following outcry
The BBC has confirmed that Gary Lineker will leave the corporation at the end of this football season, following a backlash over a social media post widely condemned as antisemitic.
Lineker’s final appearance on Match of the Day will air next weekend. He will no longer front the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup of next season’s FA Cup.
The announcement follows reports on Sunday that Lineker had agreed to step down “by mutual agreement” after reposting a video about Zionism featuring an animated rat – an image long associated with antisemitic propaganda used by the Nazis.
“Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made,” said BBC Director-General Tim Davie. “Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.
“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.”
In a statement, Lineker said he regretted the post and accepted that stepping away was the right move.
“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years,” he said. “As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.
“However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”
Board of Deputies of British Jews Vice President Andrew Gilbert welcomed the decision and urged the BBC to take further action.
“It is right that the BBC and Gary Lineker have decided that the presenter will stand down from his work in light of the offence he caused by re-posting an antisemitic image,” he said. “We had called for his departure and welcome this outcome.
“This incident further underscores the importance and urgency of implementing antisemitism training for all BBC staff.”
However, senior figures inside and outside the broadcaster questioned the BBC’s handling of the departure. Danny Cohen, former BBC Director of Television, said it was “hard to understand” why the BBC’s statement made no reference to antisemitism. “Given the Nazi echoes of the content shared, it will be very hard for many in the Jewish community to see Mr Lineker present Match of the Day again this weekend,” he said, adding that “only much stronger executive leadership” could tackle the BBC’s “serious and wide-ranging problem with antisemitism”.
Leo Pearlman, CEO of Fulwell 73, said the decision to allow Lineker a final on-air farewell was “deeply disturbing”, arguing that if a similar slur had been directed at another minority group, the presenter would have been removed immediately.
“The BBC must begin to demonstrate that it takes antisemitism seriously,” he said. “This moment should be a catalyst for change, not yet another instance of gaslighting a community already under siege.”
One Jewish BBC staff member said: “It’s not just about the rat – the video itself contained antisemitic tropes. Yet it seems like BBC bosses have done the bare minimum of damage limitation … that feels like a betrayal.”
The post – shared with Lineker’s 12 million followers last Tuesday – sparked widespread outrage from Jewish communal figures and campaigners, who said the imagery evoked classic antisemitic tropes. Lineker initially claimed he had not noticed the rat image, before deleting the video and issuing an “unreserved apology”.
A source quoted in national media said Lineker had offered to leave at the end of the season to avoid dragging the BBC “into further controversy” and still held the organisation in “the highest esteem”.
The BBC has not yet announced who will replace him. His final Match of the Day episode is expected to air on Sunday, 25 May.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.