Gary Lineker’s ‘BBC career to end next weekend’ after rat post scandal
The long-time Match of the Day presenter will no longer present the corporation's coverage of the World Cup, the Sun is reporting tonight
Gary Lineker will quit the BBC “by mutual agreement” tomorrow, The Sun has reported.
The former England striker reportedly agreed to step back after acknowledging a row over a social media post about Zionism featuring a rat made his position untenable.
He will now not present coverage of the World Cup and his 26-year relationship with the national broadcaster will end prematurely with the end of the football season next weekend.
A source told the newspaper: “He offered to step down at the end of the season, and did not want the BBC – an organisation he still holds in the highest of esteem – dragged into any further controversy.”
The 64-year-old – who has long posted about the plight of the Palestinians to his 12m followers – acknowledged he overstepped the mark last Tuesday when he posted after he shared a video on his social media claiming to “explain Zionism”, featuring an image of a rat. Such imagery evoked imagery used by the Nazis about Jews.
The BBC’s highest paid presenter initially claimed not to have seen the rat, before “apologising unreservedly” the following day, saying he would bever knowingly share anything antisemitic.
Community leaders had called on the corporation to take action rather than let him step down as planned next year, with the Board of Deputies’ Phil Rosenberg saying he’s indulged in years of “baiting the Jewish community”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.