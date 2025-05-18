Gary Lineker’s ‘BBC career to end next weekend’ after rat post scandal

Gary Lineker will quit the BBC “by mutual agreement” tomorrow, The Sun has reported.

The former England striker reportedly agreed to step back after acknowledging a row over a social media post about Zionism featuring a rat made his position untenable.

He will now not present coverage of the World Cup and his 26-year relationship with the national broadcaster will end prematurely with the end of the football season next weekend.

A source told the newspaper: “He offered to step down at the end of the season, and did not want the BBC – an organisation he still holds in the highest of esteem – dragged into any further controversy.”

The 64-year-old – who has long posted about the plight of the Palestinians to his 12m followers – acknowledged he overstepped the mark last Tuesday when he posted after he shared a video on his social media claiming to “explain Zionism”, featuring an image of a rat. Such imagery evoked imagery used by the Nazis about Jews.

The BBC’s highest paid presenter initially claimed not to have seen the rat, before “apologising unreservedly” the following day, saying he would bever knowingly share anything antisemitic.

Community leaders had called on the corporation to take action rather than let him step down as planned next year, with the Board of Deputies’ Phil Rosenberg saying he’s indulged in years of “baiting the Jewish community”.