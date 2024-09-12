General Counsel
Full-time, based in London, on-site only
At least 4 years PQE either as a barrister or solicitor
£90,000-£110,000, subject to previous salary
Generous annual leave
Our charity
Campaign Against Antisemitism is the UK’s leading organisation fighting antisemitism, and we continue to break new ground through our litigation.
We have brought private prosecutions, judicial reviews, regulatory complaints, and actions for libel, and we were the complainant in the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s statutory investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party.
Having established the effectiveness of litigation in forcing action by the authorities and bringing antisemites to justice, we have now decided to increase the number of cases that we bring each year, especially in relation to antisemitism on campuses and online.
The opportunity
As our in-house General Counsel, you will be at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism. You will work to hold antisemites to account and force the authorities to fulfil their duty to protect British Jews.
This role is an important strategic hire for Campaign Against Antisemitism. The charity is committed to this senior management role and has secured long-term funding for it. You will report to the Chief Executive and work closely with our trustees directly.
This is an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with some of the UK’s most renowned lawyers to change the way that racism is addressed in the UK, gain litigation experience across a broad range of disciplines, and work with major law firms and leading counsel to devise legal strategy.
Experience
You must have at least four years’ experience post-qualification as a solicitor or barrister in at least one of the fields below or with ample experience in litigation and working with senior legal teams:
- Crime, such as communications or public order;
- Regulatory law, such as professional conduct or charity law;
- Administrative law, such as judicial review;
- Defamation; or
- Equality and human rights.
It is fully understood that you will not be an expert in every area of law that our work involves, which is why you will work with our network of pro-bono legal experts and external counsel, who are counted amongst the very best in their professional specialisms. In areas of law that are not your specialism, you will be led by a specialist practitioner.
Nature of the work
The work will involve:
- Bringing private prosecutions against antisemites;
- Challenging the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) when it fails to prosecute antisemitic hate crime;
- Subjecting inadequate decisions by public bodies to judicial review;
- Submitting regulatory complaints and advising regulatory bodies;
- Bringing and defending defamation cases;
- Working with some of the most renowned lawyers in the country who assist us on a pro-bono basis and running our legal network;
- Advising victims of antisemitism;
- Drafting documents including correspondence, internal policies, particulars of claim, and witness statements; and
- Supervising compliance with charity and data protection laws, and assisting with employment and contract questions.
The team
To assist you in your work, you will have the support of:
- A full-time paralegal who reports to you, supporting you in case triage, case progression, drafting, internal compliance and contract management;
- The specialised volunteers within our investigations and enforcement units, who are accustomed to preparing evidence and seeing cases through to their conclusion, often doggedly, over years through multiple appeals;
- Our pro-bono lawyers whose expertise is drawn from the full range of the fields above and who practise at the top of their specialisms;
- Access to legal databases and materials on a basis to be agreed and budgeted each year; and
- Operational, communications and administrative support from full-time colleagues working with you in our London office.
Your personal characteristics
You will be meticulously organised and precise, even under pressure, and operate with total discretion. Your work will require you to prioritise effectively, respond fast and think analytically. You will have excellent interpersonal skills and be comfortable working as part of a large and growing team. Above all, you will be passionate about fighting for equal treatment for Britain’s Jews.
Apply today at antisemitism.org/jobs/general-counsel
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.