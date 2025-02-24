German Jewish leaders express ‘shock’ at far-right election swing

Germany’s leading Jewish representative body has said it is “shocked” by the success enjoyed by the far-right populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the country’s election.

Preliminary results of the official German election count show that the Conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) had triumphed overall in the federal election.

But in widely predicted results, the AfD secured a record 20.8% – its best result in a federal election since its formation in 2013, and strongest showing for a far-right party in Germany since World War II.

As votes were still being counted on Sunday Dr. Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said:”Today’s election evening suggests that it will be difficult to form a government. I appeal to all those involved to be aware of their responsibility for a stable government.

“We need realistic solutions from the political center for the pressing problems facing our country. Although this result was to be expected according to the polls, I am also shocked this evening by the electoral success of the AfD, which has doubled its share of the vote in just three years.

“It must concern us all that a fifth of German voters are voting for a party that is at least partially right-wing extremist, that openly seeks links to right-wing radicalism and neo-Nazism in its language and ideology, plays on people’s fears and offers them only apparent solutions.”

The European Jewish Congress also echoed the concerns raised by their German affiliate “particularly the fact that one in five voters supported the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).”

“The significant rise of a party with a history of extremism, xenophobia and historical revisionism is alarming, with some members openly engaging in antisemitic rhetoric,” added the EJC.

“The AfD’s growing influence represents a serious challenge to democratic values in Germany and across Europe. “As coalition negotiations begin, we urge Germany’s leaders to unite democratic forces, ensure stability and firmly reject extremism.”

Both the UK and Israel Prime Minister’s were among those to offer congratulations to the CDU/CSU parties with leader Fredrich Merz now expected to become Chancellor.

Merz has already ruled out working together with the AfD in a coalition government, leaving him the now tricky task of forming a coalition with more centrist parties.

In a result that will also concern most of Germany’s Jewish community, the far-left party The Left achieved a better than expected result, attracting nearly 8 per cent of the vote. The party had previously been rocked with rows about antisemtism, particularly around support for the Palestinians.

Germany’s Social Democrat (SPD) saw one of the worst results for their party in a federal election in decades, scoring just over 16% of the vote.

Keir Starmer congratulated Merz and the CDU on X, saying he looks forward to “working with the new government to deepen our already strong relationship, enhance our joint security and deliver growth for both our countries”.

Netanyahu said:“Looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries.”

Speaking on Monday, AfD co- leader Alice Weidel said fears over the party’s link with fascism were misplaced.

She highlighted a congratulatory message received from Elon Musk, the X platform owner, adding:”We’re the power in Germany that is internationally recognised,” she added.“We’re in contact with all sides and that includes the Trump administration.”

During the election campaign leading up to Sunday’s election, supporters of the far-right anti-immigrant party would chant “Alice for Germany” at party events.

Party critics claim “Alice für Deutschland” sounds similar to “Alles für Deutschland,” a far-right slogan which means “Everything for Germany.”

Support for the AfD inside Germany was shown to be highest in the former Communist states in the east, and amongst the younger voters, who also backed far-left candidates in a sign they rejected mainstream politics.

In the run-up to the election commentators in Germany noted how the AfD had been itself plagued by antisemitic incidents and how its leadership appeared to be split over its attitude towards Israel and the war in Gaza.

Last October openly criticised outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz over his ongoing support for Israel and weapons exports to the Jewish state.

“With your delivery of weapons to Israel you accept the dehumanisation of all civilian deaths on both sides,” accused Chrupalla. “You are not contributing to de-escalation, but instead you throw oil on the fire.”

He also condemned “exclusive declarations of solidarity” towards Israel and “one-sided party standpoints”.

This was in stark contrast to the AFD claim in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre when it said:“Israel and the Jewish people can count on our full solidarity.”

Chrupalla’s comments were criticised by others in the AfD, some of whom accused him of being a Putin stooge, but Jürgen Pohl, another senior AfD figure Jürgen Pohl, on the party’s right-wing, added:”“Israel is allowed to do anything, the others nothing, and we are supposed to support that.”

The AfD has also been riddled with previous examples of openly antisemitic conduct. The already elected Hans-Thomas Tillschneider accused the Central Council of Jews in Germany of “using Islam to bring about multicultural relations.”

In 2017 Björn Höcke, who leads the AfD faction in Thuringia’s regional parliament, sparked fury when he discussed the Memorial for the Murder Jews of Europe in Berlin saying:“Germans are the only people in the world that have planted a monument of shame in the heart of its capital.”

Weidel, despite being seen as a moderate influence in the AfD, once addressed claims her party was a National Socialist reincarnation, claiming it is the opposite of the Nazi party because Hitler was a “socialist.”

Weidel said the AfD’s results in Sunday’s vote was “a historic success” and a sign that “we are on the rise”.

“That is an incredible success considering that our party is only twelve years old. No one in Europe has ever managed to establish themselves as a people’s party in such a short time”, she added.