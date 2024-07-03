GIFT launches ‘Days of Giving’ programme across Jewish schools
Year 9 students from Immanuel College, Yavneh, JFS, and JCoSS adopt volunteering initiative
Social action charity GIFT last week have launched an initiative to inspire Year 9 students to become active givers in the community.
Following a successful pilot phase, the ‘Days of Giving’ programme is being implemented in Immanuel College, Yavneh, JFS, and JCoSS.
It aims to encourage day to day acts of giving and introduce volunteering in all aspects of life for the participating 450 students.
Highlights of the Days of Giving programme include a supermarket challenge, where students are tasked with budgeting £13 to provide kosher food for a family of four for a week; educational classes introducing the fundamentals and importance of volunteering; volunteering at the GIFT hub; sorting through post-Purim and pre-Pesach food donations to distribute boxes of food to families in need and using social media to create and promote content focused on acts of kindness for GIFT.
Barry Colman, GIFT secondary schools Manager said: “This initiative not only teaches practical skills and the importance of giving but also empowers the next generation to contribute positively to their communities. The success of this programme reflects the growing demand for educational experiences that go beyond traditional learning.”
Plans are already underway to expand to the programme to additional schools in 2025.
- For more information about GIFT and the ‘Days of Giving’ programme, click here.
