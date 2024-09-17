GIFT launches new fundraiser inspiring everyone to be community heroes
Social action charity aims to raise £1.2 million in 36 hour campaign
Social action charity GIFT launches its largest fundraising campaign to date on Sunday, aiming to raise £1.2 million in just 36 hours by encouraging 10,000 individuals to make donations, no matter the size.
This year’s initiative, “Be a Giving Hero“, has a two-fold mission: to raise much-needed funds and to inspire the Jewish community to engage in meaningful acts of giving ahead of the New Year.
The campaign is a vital step in GIFT’s mission to foster a generation of givers, with the funds directly supporting educational programmes, food distribution to families in need, and volunteer opportunities that strengthen the fabric of the community.
One of the campaign’s key components is the ‘Giving Hero Missions’ programme, launching in schools and cheders. Designed to engage primary school children, the initiative encourages young people to complete small but impactful acts of kindness—such as holding the door open for someone or picking up litter.
Children participating in the missions will wear special “hero masks,”, just one-way GIFT is helping young people realise that they can be heroes in their own communities, shaping the next generation of givers in a fun and meaningful way.
Jewish News went to visit GIFT HQ to meet some of the team, their loyal volunteers and take part in a regular Tuesday hot meal prep session, just one of the charity’s initiatives.
With just days to go until the fundraising campaign launches, it’s business as usual at the Hendon office. GIFT makes 500 meals a week and today’s 200 of those are made up of hot chicken, roasted vegetables and potatoes, soup and fresh bread. Alongside the 300 meals prepared on a Wednesday, they are delivered to families where at least one person is disabled, sick, low income or unable to cook.
An incredible 100 volunteers prepare and pack the meals every week, whilst a further 19 deliver them across London.
It’s fitting then, that the timing of this campaign is just before Rosh Hashanah, with the charity urging people to start 5785 with a spirit of generosity.
GIFT programme director Shira Joseph tells Jewish News: “We’re not here to solve food poverty. We’re not just a food bank. We do help loads of people in the community but our goal is to engage the community in acts of kindness and bring everyone together; to be outward-focused and to think what can I do to help the world around me.”
She adds that the ‘Be a Giving Hero’ campaign is how anyone can step up to be a hero in their own community. “You can step up, do things, volunteer your time, give charity or even just be a better friend. All of these things are about being a giver. The more givers that we have in society, the better the world will be. ”
Michelle Barnett, Director of GIFT said: “Now, more than ever, we need to counterbalance a culture of self-interest by teaching people—young and old—the power of giving. The funds raised through this campaign are crucial, but even more important is the message: that we all have a role to play in supporting and uplifting those around us.”
With rising demand for community support and food assistance, the funds raised from this campaign are critical. GIFT’s services have become a lifeline for many, providing food parcels to families in need and offering educational initiatives that teach the values of empathy and giving.
By reaching the £1.2 million goal, GIFT will be able to continue delivering their essential services, while also expanding its new volunteer hub and food bank in Hendon, which will officially open ahead of the campaign with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a volunteer appreciation event. It will serve as a central point for community members to engage in volunteer work and give back in tangible ways.
Barnett adds: “The beauty of this campaign is that everyone can be a part of it,. Even the smallest acts of giving can have a huge impact when multiplied across a community. We’re not just raising money—we’re creating a culture of giving that will benefit our community for years to come.”
Jewish News delivered meals to four households on the way home, reassuring one client in Edgware that they would be “quite safe” as we hadn’t cooked the food personally. Laughing as she took her meals, the recipient said, “Don’t worry. The food is always delicious.”
For more information on how to get involved in the “Be a Giving Hero” campaign, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.