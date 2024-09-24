GIFT raises £1.2 million in ‘Be a Giving Hero’ fundraising campaign

Social action charity GIFT raised £1.1 million over 36 hours, and a further £100,000 by the following morning, thanks to the generosity of more than 6,000 donors and 400 fundraising teams.

Their ‘Be a Giving Hero’ campaign, which launched in the lead-up to Rosh Hashanah, saw individuals and groups come together to raise funds for the organisation’s initiatives.

One standout effort came from a group of teenagers who took on the largest zip wire in London, raising an impressive £28,000. Meanwhile, a team of women walking the South Coast raised over £25,000—demonstrating the incredible lengths to which the community went to support the cause.

Michelle Barnett, Director of GIFT said: “Now, more than ever, we need to counterbalance a culture of self-interest by teaching people—young and old—the power of giving. The overwhelming response to this campaign is testament to the generosity and spirit of our community. Together, we are not just raising money; we are cultivating a movement of compassion and kindness.”

Barnett added: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who created fundraising teams, and to every single person who gave—not just financially, but also of their time and energy—to the Giving Heroes campaign. The community’s support has been remarkable, and without them, GIFT wouldn’t be able to have the impact it does. I would also like to thank those who generously match-funded our campaign—we are incredibly grateful for their commitment.”

The funds raised will directly support GIFT’s critical educational programmes, food distribution, and volunteer initiatives.

From January to July 2024 alone, GIFT mobilized 4,080 volunteers, delivered 935 educational sessions in schools, prepared 9,200 hot meals, and distributed 44,000 food parcels to families in need. The money raised through this campaign will allow GIFT to continue meeting the growing demand for its services and expand its new volunteer hub and food bank in Hendon.

For more information on GIFT and how to stay involved, click here.