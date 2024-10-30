‘Giving up was not an option’: group take on Mount Everest Base Camp in charity challenge

A seven-strong team of close friends and family from London and Hertfordshire took on Mount Everest Base Camp to fundraise for charities close to their hearts.

Nigel Henry, his son Ben, sons in law Matt Glazer and Sam Castle, together with friends Brad Dryer, Daniel Robey and Lee Clements trained for weeks for the 19-day endeavour, which saw them reach an altitude of 18,519 ft (5,645m) above sea level.

The group, aged between 20 and 60 years old told supporters: “This expedition is a bucket list for many, and a reality we wanted to accomplish to celebrate multiple milestones in our lives, and importantly commemorate and recognise those less fortunate.”

To date, they have raised more than £75k for The UK Sepsis Trust and Bright Futures, a charity dedicated to helping young people navigate the challenges of illness during their education.

Nigel Henry said: “In 2018 I was diagnosed with aggressive Stage 4 prostate cancer. Whilst various treatments followed with a great outcome, in 2022 not only did the prostate cancer return, but he was also diagnosed with two forms of lung cancer, again Stage 4.”

He added: “Today, I’m clear and focused on helping the so many young people I’ve seen over the years having treatment and struggling to keep up with their education.”

Daniel Robey, undertaking the challenge in honour of his late sister Melodie, told Jewish News: “My younger sister felt unwell on a Friday, by Sunday she was on full life-support with multiple organ failures, and by Thursday her machines were turned off. She leaves 3 young children. The awareness of sepsis and its symptoms are far too low, for a condition that kills so fast. The work of UKST is essential to reduce the number of deaths and avoid the horrors faced by too many.”

Sharing an excerpt from the diary he kept, recalling the day the group completed their extraordinary challenge, Robey told Jewish News:

“Day 12. We made it to Everest Base Camp. It’s been a tough, emotional, physically challenging and an exhausting day. Breakfast was calm – you could feel the excitement in the mess tent. This was our day. This was the culmination of 12 months of planning. 1000’s of WhatsApp’s, 100s of shopping orders, hours and hours of training, a dozen days of travel, and over 4,000 meters of vertical ascent.

“We left camp and for the first section we trudged through an old river bed, in the basin of the valley. The climb started pretty quickly – and was relentless 99% of the time. The hike was a mix of walking along a narrow ridge and climbing up huge boulders and rocks. It was hard – it was technical – and it was long.

“At one point on the ridge we turned a corner and base camp was pointed out to us. It seemed like it was 20 miles away with ants moving on the top.

“We continued walking along the ridge. Aside from a few other hikers and their guides we were alone. It was simply beautiful to feel like we were the only ones living this experience, at this time. We walked in single file for most of the hike and assuming the others lived in the moment too. I loved the breathtaking scenery, the reality that ‘this is it’ and just how bloody beautiful our planet is…. and how small we are.

“The last few meters to the famous Everest Base Camp sign was quite emotional. For me certainly – but the silence told me we were all just taking in the thrill of completing this epic adventure.

“We stayed for around half an hour – taking dozens of photos. We wrote messages on the rocks, and left the Israeli flag for all to see.

“This was a tough challenge for all of us, but Nigel has not been well in recent years – and so taking that into consideration, he was a frickin’ hero. ‘Giving up is not an option’, as far as he is concerned – and boy did he prove himself today. He inspired us, motivated us, and proved to anyone with a heartbeat that if you put your mind to something – you can achieve anything.

“The return journey was epic. The scenery was brand new and simply stunning. And it was downhill, and boy, did that feel good.

“This afternoon back at camp has been quiet. Exhaustion in all of us is clear. A few headaches and tummy aches being the main conversations as we’ve sat in the mess tent sharing photos and updating family, friends and social media. Tomorrow we start our descent, which is expected to take 3-4 days.

“As for tonight, we will soon light the Shabbat candles, break bread and drink rum (which is the only half decent alcohol we could get up here) to celebrate an epic day, bring in Shabbat, and toast our major achievements.

I suspect we will all sleep very well tonight. Shabbat Shalom.”