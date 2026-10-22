Global initiative to honour 18 Jewish and Israeli humanitarians making a difference worldwide

A new international initiative celebrating the extraordinary contributions of Jewish and Israeli humanitarians around the world has been launched through a partnership between ynet Global, Jewish News, SID Israel and OLAM. The project, titled the Global Impact List, will recognize 18 individuals whose dedication to helping others is making a tangible difference in communities across the globe.

From responding to natural disasters and supporting refugees to expanding access to clean water, improving healthcare and education, and addressing climate challenges, Jewish and Israeli humanitarian professionals are working in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. Yet many of their stories rarely reach the international spotlight. The new initiative aims to change that by highlighting individuals whose work demonstrates the power of compassion, innovation and international cooperation.

Nominations are now open, inviting readers of ynet Global and Jewish News to put forward individuals from non-profit organizations, philanthropy, social enterprises and other fields who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of others. Candidates may be working in either paid or voluntary capacities, with nominations open until November 30.

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The initiative brings together organizations with extensive experience in humanitarian action and international development. SID Israel serves as the umbrella organization for Israel’s international development and humanitarian aid community, bringing together non-profits, businesses, academic institutions and professionals working around the world, while OLAM is a global network connecting Jewish and Israeli organisations and individuals committed to addressing international challenges.

Dyonna Ginsburg, CEO of OLAM, emphasized the Jewish values underpinning the initiative. “There is a long Jewish tradition of taking responsibility for the well-being of others and for the world around us. Jewish and Israeli humanitarians are living out those values every day, in partnership with local communities around the world, to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The Global Impact List tells a fuller story about their contributions and highlights the impact they are making in corners of the world that don’t make the headlines.”

Why 18? Celebrating life and those who protect it

The decision to recognize 18 individuals carries special significance in Jewish tradition. The Hebrew word chai, meaning “life,” has a numerical value of 18, making the number a powerful symbol of life, hope and responsibility toward others.

Following the nomination period, a distinguished international panel of judges will select the 18 individuals to be featured by ynet Global and Jewish News. The panel includes entrepreneur Jon Polin, entrepreneur and father of murdered Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin; social media influencer and author Aija Mayrock; philanthropist Sir Trevor Pears; poet Dr. Maya Tevet Dayan; Joy Sisisky, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund in the San Francisco Bay Area; and Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Justin Cohen, co-publisher of Jewish News and creator of the initiative, explained the significance of the project. “Chai, the Hebrew word for Life, has a numeric value of 18 and so we chose to honour 18 heroes who exemplify the Talmudic saying that ‘to save one life is to save the world’. At a time when much of the world sees Israel and Jews through the prism of war, it is all the more important to remember and celebrate the incredible contribution we make to others each and every day.”

For ynet Global, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to bringing stories of Israeli and Jewish impact to international audiences, beyond the political and security headlines that often dominate coverage of the region.

“Some of the most powerful stories coming out of Israel and the Jewish world are the ones that rarely make the headlines, people quietly dedicating their lives to helping others, often thousands of miles from home,” said Keren Shemesh, Editor-in-Chief of ynet Global. “At ynet Global, we believe these stories deserve a global platform. This project is an opportunity not only to celebrate 18 extraordinary individuals, but to show the very real impact Israeli and Jewish innovation, compassion and responsibility are having on communities around the world.”

The 18 selected humanitarians will be profiled across ynet Global and Jewish News, bringing their stories, achievements and the communities they serve to readers worldwide.

Nominations for the Global Impact List are open until November 30. A nomination can be made here: