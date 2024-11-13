Gloucestershire Police officer arrested on suspicion of Hamas support

A serving Gloucestershire police officer has been arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South West on suspicion of offering support to Hamas.

Gloucestershire Police said the officer, a constable aged in his thirties, was arrested at a property in Gloucester on suspicion of providing support for a proscribed organisation contrary to Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – namely Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas).

The officer was subsequently taken to a police custody unit outside the Gloucestershire area. Specialist officers are carrying out a number of searches in relation to this investigation, including of a vehicle and an address in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire’s Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson said: “The arrest of a serving officer on suspicion of such a serious offence will no doubt cause our communities concern, as it does everyone who works for Gloucestershire Police.

“It’s important to note the suspected support relates to activity online and the searches taking place are predominately to locate digital devices for analysis.

“The arrest has been made to allow for a prompt and effective investigation to take place and we must not draw any conclusions at this stage.”