Good Morning Britain apologises for omitting the word ‘Jews’ in Holocaust Memorial Day segment
Substitution of the word "Jews" for "people" sparked widespread indignation
Good Morning Britain (GMB) has apologised for omitting the word ‘Jews’ in its live coverage of Holocaust Memorial Day.
The ITV breakfast programme faced widespread outrage after presenter Ranvir Singh, introducing a segment on King Charles paying tribute at Auschwitz, said: “Six million people were killed in concentration camps during the Second World War, as well as millions of others because they were Polish, disabled, gay, or belonged to another ethnic group.”
The substitution of the word “Jews” for “people” sparked indignation, with historians Simon Schama and Simon Sebag Montefiore calling the incident “staggering but not surprising” and an “idotic blunder”, amid widespread calls for the programme to be reported to broadcast regulator Ofcom.
Writing on Twitter/X, Sebag Montefiore added: “I find it extraordinary that this happened on Holocaust Memorial Day. I still don’t quite understand how anyone @gmb @itv – presenters writers producers – did not notice & protest that a report specifically on the day to commemorate the Holocaust – the killing of 6 million Jews by Nazis & allies – actually totally erased the Jews from the history in a TV package devoted to this subject. Nor was it ‘forgetfulness’ since both presenter @ranvir01 & reporter @NickDixonITV did the same. I literally wrote a post about Holocaust, the erasure & abuse of history in the afternoon and then saw this. Today rightly @ranvir01 has apologised.”
The script omitting the word ‘Jews’ was repeated on subsequent bulletins.
On Tuesday, Singh issued an on-air apology, saying: “In yesterday’s news when we reported on the memorial events in Auschwitz, we said six million people were killed in the Holocaust, but crucially failed to say they were Jewish. That was our mistake, for which we apologise.”
Jewish News has approached GMB and ITV for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.