Goal reached: all 20 Premier League football clubs hold antisemitism workshops

Every Premier League football club has now participated in workshops examining the rise of contemporary antisemitism and its impact on the British Jewish community, Jewish News can reveal.

The significant milestone, as part of a partnership undertaken by Lord John Mann and Maccabi GB, was achieved last week after Southampton Football Club became the last of the 20 top-level English football sides to agree to host workshops for the Tackling Antisemitism in Sport project.

The south-coast side’s participation in the scheme means all current Premier League sides has received vital training in recognising and dealing with anti-Jewish racism since the projects launch in September 2023.

The workshops provide an essential introduction to the British Jewish community, discuss the issue of antisemitism through a historical and contemporary lens, stressing the importance of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

They also assess real-life scenarios that have occurred around a football-setting, encouraging participants to address and report any incidents that are witnessed or experienced.

Since becoming the government’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism Lord Mann has been a staunch supporter of antisemitism campaigns and education in football – both in Britain and internationally.

The partnership with Maccabi GB on the latest project has proved to be particularly successful.

Lord Mann told Jewish News: “Having representatives from every Premier League club receive training on contemporary antisemitism is groundbreaking in the world of sport.

“Giving club staff, players and stewards the knowledge and tools to combat antisemitism not only means they are better equipped to deal with issues should they arise, but it also creates a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for their Jewish fans.

“This milestone is the first of its kind and should be celebrated as a model of best practice. These clubs should be commended for their positive commitment to combating antisemitism.”

Ashley Lerner, chief executive Officer of Maccabi GB, added: “This programme is fundamental to Maccabi GB’s vision of fostering a healthy, active, and proud Jewish community integrated within British society.

“Sport has a universal power, and it is crucial that the professional game understands the Jewish community—our challenges as a minority group and the role it plays in ensuring that everyone, including Jewish fans and players, can engage without fear of discrimination or abuse.

“Education and awareness are key to achieving this, and I thank the football clubs and bodies for welcoming Maccabi GB into their spaces to deliver this vital training.”

Since September 2023, the Tackling Antisemitism in Sport project has been led by project manager, Ben Sweiry.

He has delivered over 100 workshops to around 3000 participants in its first 18 months of existence, including football club and County FA staff, academy players and stewards, and is growing at an exponential rate.

A further 59 clubs from the English Football League have also engaged, as well as 42 out of 50 county football associations and the national FA.

Meanwhile steward specific training on antisemitism was given to 70 of Liverpool Football Club’s head stewards in advance of their Premier League fixture against Newcastle in February.

“We are absolutely delighted to have hit the milestone of having ensured every Premier League club has received some training on Antisemitism,” said Sweiry.

“In this troubling period where antisemitism is rife in the UK and around the world, the approach of football clubs has been overwhelmingly positive; they have welcomed us in with open arms and they are keen to learn about the issues facing Jews in football and in wider society, and how to best include their Jewish fans in their operations.”

Under Lord Mann’s guidance, Premier League clubs and footballing bodies such as the Premier League, EFL and The FA adopted the IHRA definition of Antisemitism, ‘Jewish Supporters Groups’ within 9 clubs across the professional leagues have been launched, and Kick It Out launched an Antisemitism Working Group, which Lord Mann chairs.

Prior to the partnership with Maccabi GB, Lord Mann and the Community Security Trust worked with Kick It Out to provide training on antisemitism for key individuals at football clubs across the leagues.

As well as having provided training for every Premier League club on the issue of Antisemitism in Football, the project has seen several major successes, including the delivery of the largest antisemitism training on record in the City of Leeds for 250 stewards from Leeds United Football Club in February 202

Antisemitism sessions have also been delivered to academy players at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stockport County, Cambridge United and Huddersfield Town and other clubs.