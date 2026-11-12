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Goldman Sachs leads $80m funding round for Israeli-founded cyber firm Daylight

Founders Hagai Shapira and Eldad Rudich met during military service in Israel and went on to work together at cybersecurity firm Torq

By Candice Krieger November 12, 2026, 6:54 am Edit
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Goldman Sachs’ growth equity arm has led an $80m funding round for Daylight, an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that pairs AI agents with human analysts to detect and respond to cyberattacks.

The Series B round takes Daylight’s total funding to $120m in less than two years. Okta Ventures joined as a new investor, alongside existing backers Bain Capital, Craft Ventures, Vintage Investment Partners and Maple Capital.

Hagai Shapira, Daylight’s chief executive, and Eldad Rudich, its chief technology officer, met at 18 while serving in Israeli military intelligence.

They went on to work together at Torq, where Shapira was an early product leader and Rudich was the company’s first employee, later leading research and development. Torq’s three co-founders were among Daylight’s early investors.

Writing on LinkedIn after the found was announced, Shapira said: “Eldad and I co-founded Daylight on the belief that AI, when coupled with the right security engineers, would deliver outcomes the traditional security services model never could.” He added: “We see this as a fundamental shift in how security work is done, and we’re building the company to lead it.”

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That’s what our Series B accelerates: expanding the types of security work we offer, the models we deliver it in, and our presence in the US, EMEA, and beyond.

Daylight uses AI agents to flag and investigate suspicious activity, with security engineers overseeing their work and helping respond to threats. Its customers include password manager LastPass, AI app-building platform Lovable and workplace collaboration company Miro.

Irit Kahan, global head of cybersecurity investing within Goldman Sachs Alternatives’ growth equity team, said: “By scaling human expertise with agentic technology, Daylight has the potential to enable organisations to respond at machine speed, with greater accuracy and at scale.”

The New York-based company employs 43 of its 80 staff in Israel. Daylight says it will use the funding to expand its US presence and enter new markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. It also looks set to open a London office while keeping product development in Israel.

Daylight says its revenue grew more than 40-fold over the past year. The round valued the company at a reported $400m.

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