Google buys Israeli cyber security startup Wiz in record $32bn deal

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., has agreed to buy Israeli-founded cybersecurity unicorn Wiz for at least $32 billion, marking the largest ever purchase of an Israeli tech company.

The all-cash deal, announced Tuesday morning, underlines Google’s efforts to boost its cloud security capabilities, sharpening its competitive edge against Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud-computing market.

Wiz was founded in 2020 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica, and Roy Reznik, alumni of Israel’s elite cyber intelligence unit. They previously built and sold Adallom to Microsoft. Now based in the US, it provides cyber security services for the cloud.

Specialising in cloud security, the startup became one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups of all time, reaching unicorn status within a year and later surpassing a $10 billion valuation.

It works with Wiz works with major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure, Oracle, as well as Google Cloud, and counts Morgan Stanley, BMW and luxury brand LVMH among its customers.

As part of the deal – expected to close in 2026 – Wiz will join Google’s Cloud division. Google will also offer retention bonuses worth up to $1 billion to Wiz employees, ensuring continuity in leadership and talent retention.

Alphabet held talks over a $23bn purchase of Wiz last year, but negotiations collapsed over antitrust concerns. But with a new administration in Washington, the regulatory landscape may now be more favourable for Google, clearing the path for the deal to go through.

“From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. “Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO of Wiz, said: “Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate. This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”

Writing on his LinkedIn page, Rappaport posted: “Our commitment to the Wiz mission has never been stronger: we aim to help every organisation secure everything they build and run in the cloud—any cloud. We believe that our partnership with Google will supercharge this vision and help us achieve it even faster.”

To Wiz customers and partners, he said, “You’ve trusted us with your business and relied on us for your cloud operating model. We cherish that trust and we promise to continue and deliver at Wiz standards as we accelerate execution on our vision.”

The $32bn deal marks the largest deal in Israeli tech after US giant Intel Corp bought Mobileye, a Jerusalem-based developer of advanced vision and driver assistance systems, for $15.3 billion back in 2017.

For Google, it is the largest acquisition the search giant has ever made, more than double its record purchase of Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in 2012. It is now credited as the largest deal in cyber security history.

The deal is the latest by Google to bolster its cybersecurity offerings. In 2022, the company acquired Mandiant for $5.4 billion, outbidding Microsoft.