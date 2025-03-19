Government extends Lord Mann’s role as antisemitism adviser for further six months
EXCLUSIVE: Lord Mann was first appointed into the role in 2019 by former PM Theresa May
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The government has confirmed it has extended Lord Mann’s role as its independent adviser on antisemitism for a further six months.
But Jewish News understands discussions are also continuing to take place on changing the way the government communicates with the community on issues around antisemitism in the future.
Mann was appointed into the role in 2019 by the former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May on a five year-long basis. His work has been subsequently praised by successive government’s with current PM Keir Starmer among those praising the peer’s “important work.”
After Labour came to power last July, it was confirmed that Mann was being reappointed in the role up until the end of March this year.
Asked for an update on the position, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed to Jewish News that “Lord Mann’s role as independent adviser on antisemitism has been extended for a further six months.”
The short extension will fuel speculation that Deputy PM and Communities Secretary Angela Rayner is now planning to change the way the government’s works on tackling the scourge of antisemitism.
Senior Labour sources confirmed discussions had taken place over inviting some of the main communal organisations onto a larger committee in the future, with a continued role for Lord Mann.
“The government recognises the strength of the Jewish communal bodies, which are amongst the best in this country,” added the source. “That is not to downplay the excellent work Lord Mann has done around recognising and combating antisemitism over several years.
“Discussions now are being held on how best things might work going forwards. I think the government wants to maintain close engagement with the community on all issues impacting on it, and is determined to make sure we set up the best mechanism to do this.”
Any new body is likely to see the inclusion of representatives from the main communal organisations including the Community Security Trust, Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council.
One Jewish Labour source also said there was a wish within government to ensure the “full spectrum of Jewish opinion and concerns” are raised within any future new body.
Mann, who stood down as an MP under Jeremy Corbyn ahead of the 2019 election, had re-taken the Labour whip in the Lords.
He is also leading a Board commission on antisemitism alongside former Tory minister Penny Mordaunt.
