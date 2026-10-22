Green Party deputy leader filmed joining controversial chant at anti-Zionist group’s rally

Notably, the video footage shows that, unlike party leader Polanski, Millward joined Greens For Palestine activists on the beach to chant “From The River To The Sea Palestine Will Be Free”—a phrase many view as a call for the elimination of Israel.

However, the video footage, filmed in October 2025, will raise further questions about Millward’s political judgment, both as the party’s deputy leader, and as leader of Wealden District Council in Sussex.

She did not provide specifics on the changes she sought.

Earlier this month though, facing significant backlash over the motion and its impact on British Jews, Millward announced before the Greens conference that she would not support the ‘Zionism is racism’ motion unless it was amended.

The “Red Line for Palestine” protest on Bournemouth beach was staged to help build momentum for the subsequent passing of the incendiary motion equating Zionism with racism at the party’s conference.

Disturbingly, Millward took part in the stunt on October 4 last just two days after the deadly Heaton Park Synagogue attack.

Standing in front of a Greens For Palestine banner and behind another calling for a ban on arms sales to Israel, Polanski is seen turning to speak with Hackney Mayor Zoe Garbett, rather than joining in the chant.

Wealden Council is currently dominated by the Greens and Liberal Democrats, with Labour contributing two councillors to give the alliance a narrow majority.

Before Labour’s involvement, the alliance governed the council without a majority.

Last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham labelled the Green motion as “antisemitic” and stated that his party would not support partnerships with the Greens.

Bridget Phillipson, the Labour Party’s chair, said on Thursday that Greens working in coalition with Labour in local councils must “make clear that they reject” the motion. Otherwise, she warned, “Labour will bring any such local arrangement to an end.”

Jewish News understands that Millward has faced growing local pressure over her political views—not just regarding Israel, but also over a video filmed outside a temporary asylum centre at Crowborough Training Camp, and her claim that Home Office staff told her many asylum seekers were “surgeons, doctors and lawyers.”

The proposer of the Zionism is racism motion, Lubna Speitan, sits on the Greens For Palestine steering committee.

The Greens earlier this month launched an internal investigation into Speitan after 2015 court documents revealed she was a “close friend” and planned defense character witness for Minh Quang Pham—a British national jailed for 40 years in the US for supporting al-Qaeda.

During press conferences and media appearances, Speitan has steadfastly defended her motion, arguing that rejecting Zionism is a legitimate critique of a political ideology and is not discriminatory against Jewish people.

But political opponents have also raised serious concerns about Millward’s actual position on the Zionism is racism motion.

“Millward called the wording ‘problematic’ and said she would vote against it. But it passed. What will she do now?,” said local Conservative councillor Andrew Wilson.

“Will she publicly reject implementing this policy at Wealden? Will she advocate repealing the policy at national level? Does she stand by that chant? Why continue helping to lead a party with such a horrendous and divisive policy.”

He added: “The supine Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors in the ‘Alliance for Wealden’ must answer too.

“Will they challenge their Green partners, or support bringing this agenda into your council chamber? Are they comfortable working alongside councillors who belong to a party with such an openly racist policy?

“Keeping the Alliance together is no excuse for ducking responsibility.”

Jewish News has contacted Millward for comment.