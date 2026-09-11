Hackney & East London Synagogue closing after almost 150 years

Hackney & East London Synagogue (historically the South Hackney Synagogue) will close on 11 October, ending nearly 145 years of communal life.

Founded in 1881 to serve a growing Jewish population in north-east London, current membership numbers and participation levels mean the Grade II listed building is no longer sustainable as an independent congregation.

Benjamin Vos, head of community development at the United Synagogue, said: “Hackney & East London Synagogue has had an immense and positive impact on thousands of Jews and Jewish families over almost 150 years.

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“The closure of this community is not a story of failure. Failure would have been if Hackney & East London Synagogue had not served generations of Jews. For well over a century, at ‘Brenthouse Road’ and elsewhere, this shul enabled people to pray, learn, celebrate, mourn and build Jewish lives and families.”

He added that like many communities throughout Anglo-Jewish history, “Hackney was created to serve Jews in a particular place and at a particular moment. Hackney’s legacy lives on in the generations it helped shape.”

Historic England describes Hackney & East London Synagogue as “an important shul in the history of Jewish immigrants to England, evidencing how members of the community moved up the social scale from the slums of Whitechapel to respectable lower-middle class Hackney.”

Current members have been offered support in transferring their memberships to other United Synagogue communities.

Mr Vos added: “Our focus now is on honouring and preserving the remarkable story of Hackney & East London Synagogue while supporting members as they continue their Jewish journeys within other communities. We are determined that this proud legacy will not be forgotten.”

The United Synagogue is inviting the Hackney & East London family, past and present, to share memories, photographs and stories for a lasting online record of the community.

Contributions can be sent to memories@theus.org.uk.