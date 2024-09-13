Hackney house fire man jailed for life over act ‘motivated by hostitity towards Jews’

A man has been jailed for life after he admitted starting a fire at his property in Hackney, east London, with the intent of endangering the lives of a Jewish family and their young baby living above.

Ian Pitkin, 64, from Lower Clapton, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of six years and 17 days, after starting the blaze at his ground-floor flat on March 20.

He had pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life; four counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; three counts of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

His Honour Judge Daniel Fugallo, sentencing, said: “This offence was motivated by, and demonstrates, a hostility towards people of Jewish faith.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, policing lead for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said:“We welcome this significant sentence which clearly reflects both the danger he posed and this aggravating factor.”

Conway added that “we were able to evidence the fact that he expressed clear antisemitic sentiment on several occasions, and the Crown Prosecution Service invited the court to treat racial and religious hostility as an aggravating factors”.

Emergency services had been called to deal with the blaze earlier this year and the 64-year-old was arrested shortly after, while seeking medical attention for his own injuries during the fire.

The Jewish family inside the blazing flat was forced to throw their baby from a second-story window. Fortunately, the infant did not sustain any injuries.

One member of the family, however, suffered a fractured hip after jumping out of the window as they had to drop their baby down to waiting relatives. The infant was checked by paramedics and was fortunate to come away unharmed.

In total, five people, including a passerby, were injured in the fire.

Pitkin appeared at Wood Green Crown Court last Friday for sentencing having pleaded guilty at an earlier trial.

Det Ch Supt Conway said: “The damage to the building speaks for itself and it is remarkable that nobody was more seriously injured.

“However, the psychological impact was well evidenced through the victim impact statements submitted to court, with victims reporting hearing explosions as the fire took hold in the property below them.”