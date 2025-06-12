Hamas attacks Gaza Humanitarian Foundation convoy: at least 5 dead

Hamas terrorists have reportedly attacked a bus carrying members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, killing multiple employees of the aid group.

In a statement released late on Monday, the organisation described how a vehicle “carrying more than two-dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team, local Palestinians working side-by-side with the U.S. GHF team to deliver critical aid, were brutally attacked by Hamas.

“At the time of the attack, our team was en-route to one of our distribution centres in the area west of Khan Younis. We are still gathering facts, but what we know is devastating: there are at least five fatalities, multiple injuries, and fear that some of our team members may have been taken hostage.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Since its launch last month, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been backed by both the US and Israel, has delivered more than 140,000 boxes of food, with each box intended to feed a family for half a week.

“We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms”, the GHF statement continued.

“These were aid workers. Humanitarians. Fathers, brothers, sons, and friends, who were risking their lives every day to help others. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with every victim, every family, and every person still unaccounted for.”

The aid initiative, which is backed by the US and Israel, has been strongly condemned by both the United Nations and Hamas. The UN has refused to work with the group, accusing it of violating precepts of neutrality when delivering aid.

“This attack did not happen in a vacuum”, the GHF said.

“For days, Hamas has openly threatened our team, our aid workers, and the civilians who receive aid from us. These threats were met with silence. The GHF holds Hamas fully responsible for taking the lives of our dedicated workers who have been distributing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people at the foundation’s sites in central and southern Gaza.

“The world must see this for what it is: an attack on humanity. We call on the international community to immediately condemn Hamas for this unprovoked attack and continued threat against our people simply trying to feed the Palestinian people.”

The foundation promised to release more information when it became available, and pledged that “despite this this heinous attack, we will continue our mission to provide critical aid to the people of Gaza.”

A statement from the IDF responding the news said: “We warned the world however we could: Hamas will stop at nothing to maintain control and prevent the effective delivery of aid. After their numerous attempts at spreading misinformation regarding the centres, intimidating the workers, and instigating violence next to the centres, Hamas chose murder and violence.”