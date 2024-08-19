Hamas claims responsibility for failed Tel Aviv terror attack

Hamas has claimed responsibility for Sunday evening’s failed bomb attack in Tel Aviv, according to Israel security forces.

Shin Bet says the international terrorist organisation, in a joint operation with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, had admitted it was behind the attempt and that Israel should expect further attacks.

The suicide bomber, a man in his 50’s, was carrying explosives in a blue backpack whilst walking down Lehi Road in south Tel Aviv, when they detonated, killing him instantly. A passerby was moderately wounded.

The attack comes after Hamas rejected the latest proposed US-hostage release deal.