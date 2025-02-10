Hamas says it is suspending hostage releases
Israel says decision 'a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages'
Hamas has said it is suspending all Gaza hostage releases until further notice.
The terrorist group attempted to blame Israel for violating the ceasefire agreement by delaying the return of displaced people and blocking aid and supplies from reaching the Gaza Strip.
Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Hamas Qassam Brigades, said: “During the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy’s violations and failure to abide by the terms of the agreement, including delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, and targeting them with shelling and gunfire.”
Obeida added: “The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the past weeks retroactively.
“We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them.”
In response a statement from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said:”Hamas’ announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages.
“I have instructed the IDF to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities.
“We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7.”
