Hamas says three hostages including US-Israeli citizen to be released

Hamas has said that three Israeli hostages will be released on Saturday, including US-Israeli citizen Sagui Dekel-Chen

The Islamic Jihad group has reportedly said it would release Russian-Israeli Alexandre Sasha Troufanov as part of the deal.

Israel named Iair Horn as the third hostage.

On Friday, a Hamas official confirmed three hostages would be released, including Dekel-Chen, who was kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz during the October 7, 2023.

Palestinian sources told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that as part of the agreement, humanitarian aid entering Gaza will increase, including tents, fuel, and medical supplies.