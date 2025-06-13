Hamas stole 25% of all humanitarian aid, IDF investigation reveals

The IDF has released internal Hamas documents revealing that the terror group has stolen around 25% of all humanitarian aid during the war, profiting by hundreds of millions of pounds.

Through secret recordings, it shows how Hamas seized aid, sold it on the black market, took money from Iran and extorted distributors.

According to an IDF spokesperson, operatives from the group joined aid convoys—sometimes openly, sometimes in disguise—to take control of humanitarian goods meant for civilians.

Based on intercepted conversations and authentic documents, Israeli intelligence found that Hamas declared itself the authority over humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza, and commandeered large portions of it.

The IDF reveals that Hamas established fixed quotas—between 15% and more than 25% —of all aid to be diverted systematically for its own use.

Israel has published a graphic outlining the four mechanisms by which Hamas exploited aid: confiscation, smuggling, skimming (deductions) and protection rackets, along with flow charts of external money transfers, intercepted calls between Gaza residents describing the system, and official Hamas documents—some with translated versions—detailing internal directives for allocating aid quotas.

In one intercepted call, presented by the IDF, two Gaza residents describe how Hamas looted UNRWA flour warehouses and then sold the flour to civilians at steep prices. “They got the flour for free; they are selling it for 120 shekels, while I sell it for 60,” says one. He adds that Hamas operatives broke into UNRWA mills and stole their contents: “To hell with them… Whatever happens to them—it’s not enough. They all are thieves. They all are dogs.”