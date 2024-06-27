Hamas supporter invited to University of Sussex pro-Palestinian encampment

A supporter of Hamas was invited to speak to student protestors at a ‘liberation encampment’ at Sussex University on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera journalist Shada Salhab was thanked for her support by students who expressed “solidarity” and posted a photograph on Instagram with Salhab in Library Square saying she had “lifted our spirits”.

Salhab is an explicit supporter of terrorism. Her banner image on her X profile is of an inverted red triangle – a symbol of support for the violent activities of Hamas who use the symbol in their propaganda videos to denote Israeli targets. It also features an image of Abu Obeida – the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the background are paragliders, one of the methods Hamas used to invade Israel and slaughter citizens on 7 October. Also visible on her profile are Gazans celebrating on top of Israeli tanks inside the border on the day of the massacre.

Salhab has also posted support for terrorists who have killed civilians in attacks pre-7 October. She called for “mercy to the soul” for Raad Hazem who murdered three civilians in Tel Aviv during a shooting rampage. She wished for the release of another prisoner who took part in the stabbing of a security guard and 13-year-old child. Salhab also wrote “with weapons, spoons and stones we will gain freedom”.

Adam Ma’anit, whose cousin Tsachi Idan is currently hostage in Gaza and was taken from his home on 7 October after Hamas murdered Tsachi’s 18- year-old daughter Ma’ayan, said: “It’s frightening to know that supporters of those who murdered my family and took my cousin hostage are near my home in Brighton preaching to students. This camp cannot be allowed to continue. I appeal to university leadership to take a firm stand against terrorism support and hate on campus.”

This is not the first time that the encampment has had terror support. On 10 June “Long Live Leila Khaled” was chalked outside the camp. Khaled is a member of the terrorist organisation PFLP – one of the groups who participated in the October 7 attacks on Israel and who hold some of the hostages. Khaled hijacked two planes in the past and was convicted for terrorism.

Heidi Bachram, who discovered the posts of Shada Salhab, said: “This camp is not about peace. Time and time again terror support has shown up on a Brighton campus. The whole community should be deeply worried about that.”

A University of Sussex spokesperson told Jewish News: “We are currently investigating reports of a journalist visiting a protest camp on the University campus.”