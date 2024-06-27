Hamas supporter invited to University of Sussex pro-Palestinian encampment
Al Jazeera journalist Shada Salhab spoke to protesting students on Tuesday
A supporter of Hamas was invited to speak to student protestors at a ‘liberation encampment’ at Sussex University on Tuesday.
Al Jazeera journalist Shada Salhab was thanked for her support by students who expressed “solidarity” and posted a photograph on Instagram with Salhab in Library Square saying she had “lifted our spirits”.
Salhab is an explicit supporter of terrorism. Her banner image on her X profile is of an inverted red triangle – a symbol of support for the violent activities of Hamas who use the symbol in their propaganda videos to denote Israeli targets. It also features an image of Abu Obeida – the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
In the background are paragliders, one of the methods Hamas used to invade Israel and slaughter citizens on 7 October. Also visible on her profile are Gazans celebrating on top of Israeli tanks inside the border on the day of the massacre.
Salhab has also posted support for terrorists who have killed civilians in attacks pre-7 October. She called for “mercy to the soul” for Raad Hazem who murdered three civilians in Tel Aviv during a shooting rampage. She wished for the release of another prisoner who took part in the stabbing of a security guard and 13-year-old child. Salhab also wrote “with weapons, spoons and stones we will gain freedom”.
Adam Ma’anit, whose cousin Tsachi Idan is currently hostage in Gaza and was taken from his home on 7 October after Hamas murdered Tsachi’s 18- year-old daughter Ma’ayan, said: “It’s frightening to know that supporters of those who murdered my family and took my cousin hostage are near my home in Brighton preaching to students. This camp cannot be allowed to continue. I appeal to university leadership to take a firm stand against terrorism support and hate on campus.”
This is not the first time that the encampment has had terror support. On 10 June “Long Live Leila Khaled” was chalked outside the camp. Khaled is a member of the terrorist organisation PFLP – one of the groups who participated in the October 7 attacks on Israel and who hold some of the hostages. Khaled hijacked two planes in the past and was convicted for terrorism.
Heidi Bachram, who discovered the posts of Shada Salhab, said: “This camp is not about peace. Time and time again terror support has shown up on a Brighton campus. The whole community should be deeply worried about that.”
A University of Sussex spokesperson told Jewish News: “We are currently investigating reports of a journalist visiting a protest camp on the University campus.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.