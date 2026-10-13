Hard up and ageing in New Jersey vs affluent and entitled in The Hamptons
Two shows showing a very different side of American life
Kimberly Levaco is excited to celebrate her upcoming sweet 16 birthday in 1990s New Jersey. But for Kimberly the celebration is bittersweet for many reasons, primarily because, due to a rare genetic condition, she is prematurely ageing four times faster than her friends. So, despite her youth, she looks like a 64-year-old.
While her heart may be biologically ahead of its time, it’s starting to beat a little quicker after meeting Seth at the ice rink.
Kim doesn’t have long to explore the world beyond New Jersey but living in an impecunious family where money is in a short supply, she somehow needs to find the cash to make it happen. When her ex-con aunt shows up with a get-rich-quick scam, Kim’s all in – illegal or not. Can she pull off the heist, find first love and have the great adventures she’s been dreaming of?
This all plays out in the wondrously uplifting Kimberly Akimbo at Hampstead Theatre, a show that delivers on every level, with a wonderful cast led by Maria Friedman playing the title role, a brilliant set and superb music. The five Tony award-winning play is so much more than a teen musical. Packed with energy and strong characters it sends a powerful message about life and choices.
Affluenza at Riverside Studios, with Netflix’s Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, shows a very different side of American society. Set in the ultra-wealthy social haven of the Hamptons, Affluenza is the story an entitled teenager who is involved in a hit and run car crash.
Asking whether it is possible to be too affluent to know the difference between right and wrong and inspired by true events, Affluenza explores the ripple effects of power and privilege.
The play raises thought-provoking questions about moral accountability, family legacy, and the American justice system. It is written by a written and directed by Andy Sandberg who, aged 25, was the youngest theatre producer in history to win a Tony award.
Kimberly Akimbo runs until 14 November at Hampstead Theatre. hampsteadtheatre.com
Affluenza runs until 28 November at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith. riversidestudios.co.uk
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