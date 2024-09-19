Hasmonean Primary achieves ‘Good’ in latest Ofsted inspection
Officials praise the 'ambitious and well-designed curriculum' at orthodox north London school
An Orthodox primary school in Hendon has been rated ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection.
Hasmonean Primary welcomed officials on the 3rd and 4th of July, who found that the school fosters a strong community spirit where pupils “have strong working relationships with staff, supporting them to feel welcome and part of the school community” and offers an “ambitious and well-designed curriculum” that enables pupils to “achieve highly in many areas of the curriculum.”
It added that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), “develop confidence and work hard to match the high expectations set by staff”, the school’s arrangements for safeguarding were found to be “effective” and governors “know the school well” and were found to “work successfully with leaders to support staff during periods of change at the school.”
Headteacher Hayley Gross said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted has once again recognised the commitment of our staff and the enthusiasm of our pupils. The report reflects the warm, welcoming, and inclusive nature of our school. We are a school where children thrive academically and socially, and I could not be more proud of everyone involved.”
Chair of Governors Dan Sacker added: “This result is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Hasmonean community, from the leadership team to the teachers, support staff, parents, governors, and most importantly, the pupils. We are proud of the improvements we’ve made and look forward to continuing our journey to provide an exceptional educational experience for all our children.”
