Hassan Nasrallah targeted in massive airstrike on Hezbollah’s main headquarters

Israel has carried out a colossal airstrike on Hezbollah’s main headquarters in Beirut, aimed at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

It was the heaviest attack in Beirut in almost a year of conflict between the Iranian proxy terror group and Israel.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes. Footage broadcast by al-Manar TV shows at least one smouldering crater at the site of the attack.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari announced that the Israeli Air Force hit the facility which is located beneath civilian buildings in the Dahiyeh suburb, a well-known Hezbollah stronghold.

Israeli Military radio said the army is assessing if Nasrallah had was in the headquarters at the time.

Hagari also noted that there are no changes to the current safety guidelines for Israeli civilians.

In recent weeks, Israel has eliminated several senior leaders of the Hezbollah terror organisation.

More to follow.