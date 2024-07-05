‘Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain’ – Best quotes of the General Election
Who said what on a historic night in British politics.
“The work of change begins immediately. Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain” – Sir Keir Starmer says in first speech as Prime Minister.
“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss” – outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside 10 Downing Street.
“We’ve got Mogg-xit done” – Dan Norris, the new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham constituency, after defeating Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.
“One final thought, from Caractacus Potts, and that is from the ashes of disaster grow the roses of success. So thank you very much everybody, and good night” – Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after losing his seat.
“Thank God I’m a free man” – Former minister Steve Baker’s comment to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after losing his Wycombe seat.
“I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down” – former home secretary Suella Braverman after winning her Fareham and Waterlooville seat.
“They’ve been around for 190 years. They’ve been amazingly resilient. But this could be, I think this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party” – Reform UK’s Nigel Farage after being elected MP for Clacton.
“We will not let you down. Trust is a very precious commodity” – Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey addresses supporters at the party’s headquarters.
“I’m afraid the reason why the Conservative Party has been swept out is because it’s been a clown show and people are paying a heavy price for it” – Labour MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting.
“As for the Conservatives, you know, it’s going to sound odd, there’ll be a bit of a sigh of relief, even though it’s the worst results since 1832 when the Duke of Wellington was running the Tory Party. So this one feels more like the Tory Party’s Waterloo, frankly” – Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne looks to history for parallels.
“Delight doesn’t really fit the bill, something like ecstasy I guess – at the achievement of Keir and of the Labour Party – and it’s historic and it’s wonderful, and it can change the whole course of our country for the much, much better” – Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock.
“Can I say to any young girl who doesn’t think she’s good enough, everything is possible if you go for it” – Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi after winning the seat of Ynys Mon.
“It is a historically bad night, there is no shying away from that at all and there will be a huge amount of reflection on the campaign and also clearly the last few years” – Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
