Heaton Park Shul hero honoured for ‘Outstanding Bravery’ at Pride of Britain awards

The volunteer security guard who tackled a knife-wielding terrorist during an attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue was honoured at Monday 19 October’s Mirror newspaper’s annual ‘Pride of Britain’ awards ceremony for unsung heroes, which airs on ITV on Thursday 22 October.

When Jihad Al-Shamie launched a horrific attack outside the Manchester shul on Yom Kippur, 2 October 2025, Andrew Franks bravely confronted him, suffering life-changing injuries whilst buying vital time for the congregation to barricade themselves behind the doors.

66-year-old Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, 53 were killed and others injured in the attack on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The terrorist initially used his car as a ramming weapon outside the Synagogue, then tried to enter the building with a knife.

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Despite being stabbed several times in the face and neck, Franks managed to push his attacker over and run towards the synagogue, warning them to shut the doors.

Police arrived within minutes of the 999 call, and Al-Shamie was shot dead by firearms officers at the scene. Inside the synagogue, Andrew’s 80-year-old father Ellis held his wounds until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to hospital, where he suffered clinical death three times on the operating table during lifesaving surgery, being resuscitated each time.

As reported by Jewish News, Franks, a chef for NHS Greater Manchester mental health unit, said: “I noticed the man at the gate and had a strange feeling. Something wasn’t quite right.

“Suddenly I heard a bang and he had rammed his car into the gates. He was shouting and I didn’t know at this point he had already killed someone.

“I went to grab him and he stabbed me three times, yelling he was going to kill me. I managed to trip him up as he was running towards the synagogue. I got up somehow and shouted, ‘Lock the doors, lock the doors!’ Then I ran and said ‘Let me in, quick, I’m hurt’. I thought he was going to chase me.

“Members of the congregation barricaded the doors. He was trying to get in, smashing big pots against the doors. I was in and out of consciousness. I kept saying, ‘Dad, I’m going to die’. Then I heard gunshots, it was very scary for everyone.”

Andrew, a widowed dad of one, added: “At hospital I told the surgeon, ‘Please save me, I have a daughter’.”

Andrew’s friend Jonathan Patoff said: “Andrew is a quiet and unassuming good man who behaved heroically in defending the congregants, giving others time to lock the door and save lives. The physical and mental scars of his selfless heroism will take time to heal.”

After handing over the award, TV barrister Rob Rinder, posted on social media: “At a time when hatred makes so much noise, courage is the answer.”