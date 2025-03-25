Hebrew University cancer researcher awarded Israel Prize for groundbreaking work

The Hebrew University’s Prof. Yinon Ben-Neriah has been awarded the prestigious Israel Prize for his pioneering research in cancer research.

A physician, immunologist and internationally recognised cancer researcher, Prof. Yinon Ben-Neriah has spent decades investigating the biological links between chronic inflammation and cancer. His discoveries have paved the way for new therapies and helped revolutionise how certain cancers are treated.

The Israel Prize committee praised his “groundbreaking” work, stating: “Prof. Ben-Neriah is a groundbreaking researcher in the field of cancer research who discovered mechanisms for cancer development that led and still leads to the creation of drugs to treat the disease. Ben-Neriah’s research has been published in scientific forums and in the best and highest-quality professional journals in the world.”

They added: “His research led to the development of anti-cancer drugs, from anti-inflammatories to cancer inhibitors. One of his discoveries led to the development of a drug for the treatment of blood cancer patients that is widely used worldwide.”

Prof. Eli Pikarsky, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University, said: “We are incredibly proud of Prof. Ben-Neriah’s achievements and this well-deserved recognition. His innovative research has changed the way we understand and treat cancer, and his work exemplifies the values of excellence and impact that define our faculty. He continues to inspire the next generation of scientists and physicians.”

This marks the third time that a Hebrew University academic has received the Israel Prize, following awards to Prof. Ruth Kark in Geographical Research and Prof. Avner Gilula in the field of literature, poetry and Hebrew translation.

Founded in 1918, the Hebrew University is one of Israel’s leading academic institutions, with a legacy shaped by figures such as Albert Einstein. It is currently ranked 81st in the world by the Shanghai Ranking (2024) and boasts over 11,000 patents and nine Nobel Prize-winning researchers.