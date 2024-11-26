Hebrew University in Jerusalem launches BA course in the English language

Hebrew University in Jerusalem (HUJI) is offering a its first all-English BA programme. The three-year degree course, offered through the Rothberg International School, has three options: Business and English, Liberal Arts and Business, and English and Liberal Arts.

The Rothberg International School hosts more than 2,300 international students from over 90 countries in graduate and postdoc programs. International students live in apartment-style housing giving them the opportunity to enjoy the unique experience of Jerusalem living while also having a traditional campus experience.

Ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide, Hebrew University will be celebrating its centenary in 2025.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The new English BA Program is a natural extension of our offerings and an excellent option for international students interested in the singular experience of studying and living in Jerusalem,” explains Professor Yael Levin, Vice Provost of the Rothberg International School. “They’re looking forward to living and learning in an environment that fosters diversity, free speech, and security.”

Tuition fees are similar to those in the UK, and the university has a strong focus on pastoral care so that regardless of their background, students feel safe, welcome and supported on campus. There is a heavy emphasis on internship possibilities so that students can leverage an international education into a global career.

A separate team of ‘Student Life’ staff offers activities and trips to help international students ​immerse in Israeli culture, help with navigating Jerusalem, social and cultural activities, and religious accommodations like Shabbat meals, kosher dorms and tours, for students who wish to incorporate religious aspects alongside their secular degree studies.

“We look forward to welcoming international students to an institution that not only prides itself on excellence but also offers a vibrant and dynamic community that admits young men and women from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds and encourages the expression of individuality and difference without fear of intimidation,” says Professor Levin.

The programme focuses on building community, engaging in volunteer work, and gaining practical experience in various fields, all within an Israeli environment. At a time when being Jewish abroad can be challenging, this is a unique chance for young people to become part of the story in Israel.

studyinjerusalem.com