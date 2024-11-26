Hebrew University in Jerusalem launches BA course in the English language
English-speaking students now have the chance to study for a degree in Israel in their native tongue
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Hebrew University in Jerusalem (HUJI) is offering a its first all-English BA programme. The three-year degree course, offered through the Rothberg International School, has three options: Business and English, Liberal Arts and Business, and English and Liberal Arts.
The Rothberg International School hosts more than 2,300 international students from over 90 countries in graduate and postdoc programs. International students live in apartment-style housing giving them the opportunity to enjoy the unique experience of Jerusalem living while also having a traditional campus experience.
Ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide, Hebrew University will be celebrating its centenary in 2025.
“The new English BA Program is a natural extension of our offerings and an excellent option for international students interested in the singular experience of studying and living in Jerusalem,” explains Professor Yael Levin, Vice Provost of the Rothberg International School. “They’re looking forward to living and learning in an environment that fosters diversity, free speech, and security.”
Tuition fees are similar to those in the UK, and the university has a strong focus on pastoral care so that regardless of their background, students feel safe, welcome and supported on campus. There is a heavy emphasis on internship possibilities so that students can leverage an international education into a global career.
A separate team of ‘Student Life’ staff offers activities and trips to help international students immerse in Israeli culture, help with navigating Jerusalem, social and cultural activities, and religious accommodations like Shabbat meals, kosher dorms and tours, for students who wish to incorporate religious aspects alongside their secular degree studies.
“We look forward to welcoming international students to an institution that not only prides itself on excellence but also offers a vibrant and dynamic community that admits young men and women from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds and encourages the expression of individuality and difference without fear of intimidation,” says Professor Levin.
The programme focuses on building community, engaging in volunteer work, and gaining practical experience in various fields, all within an Israeli environment. At a time when being Jewish abroad can be challenging, this is a unique chance for young people to become part of the story in Israel.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.