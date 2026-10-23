Hebron and the wider West Bank locked down after terror attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the city of Hebron to be locked down after a nearby terror attack, as well as the entire West Bank blocked off to either entry or exit.

Earlier this morning, two Palestinian terrorists opened fire on cars near the Yehuda junction. Magen David Adom reported treating five casualties, including two in critical condition. The two terrorists, named as Hamouda and Firas Jua’ba, were both subsequently killed during gun battle with the IDF. The pair are believed to have been linked to Hamas.

MDA emergency medical technician Tzuriel Edri said: “We arrived at a difficult scene while shooting was still taking place in the area. We entered in MDA’s bulletproof ambulance and immediately began assisting in evacuating the wounded.

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“We loaded a man in his 20s, who was unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds, into the ambulance. His condition was very serious, and we provided medical treatment. We evacuated additional wounded casualties to MDA ambulances that had arrived at the scene and immediately began transporting them to hospitals. Another casualty in very serious condition was treated by IDF medical forces in a mobile intensive care unit.”

In a public statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “I have just concluded a security assessment with the Minister of Defence, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the ISA, the National Security Advisor, and the Commander of the IDF Central Command. It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered. Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery.

“I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria. Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests. We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times. You have nowhere to hide.”

In a statement of its own, the IDF said: “Following the shooting attack earlier today, IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers launched offensive counterterrorism operations in the Hebron area, which has been placed under a cordon, and in additional areas.

“Over the past week, security forces apprehended ~70 wanted individuals, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad affiliates, and located dozens of weapons, including M16 rifles, Carlo submachine guns & explosive devices. The IDF will continue conducting offensive counterterrorism operations to safeguard Israeli civilians.”

The IDF’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, provided more direct information, saying “This was a serious attack. The soldiers’ swift actions prevented an even more serious attack and further harm to civilians and security forces.

“A large quantity of ammunition was found in the vehicle used by the terrorists to reach the scene of the attack, which was intended to be used to carry out an attack on a larger scale.”

Fears of a larger attack have been heightened, given that next Tuesday Israel is due to hold a general election – its first since before the mass terror attacks of 7 October 2023.