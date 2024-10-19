Help raise Teddy and Israel’s Guide Dogs

Four months ago, we announced the arrival of Teddy, the yellow Labrador named in memory of Martin Segal, the UK executive director of Israel Guide Dog Centre (IGDC) who died in January.

Martin’s support and fundraising for the charity that changes the lives of blind and visually-impaired people was so inspirational that we launched a community campaign to support the pup, who will eventually fulfil his role as a companion and guide.

We also promised to keep you updated on Teddy’s progress and, although the Centre in Beit Oved has been struggling to meet the demands of those who need help while dealing with constant sirens and impending war, staff there have sent us good news.

Teddy is now living with his puppy raiser, a law graduate who completed her studies in 2023. Prior to getting the Labrador, she had to ensure her home was a safe environment for a boisterous and inquisitive puppy to minimise potential risks and provide a safe space for a young guide dog to grow and learn: electrical cords and cables had to be secured, unsafe areas had to be blocked off, plants toxic to dogs were removed and bins secured as they are too tempting for a puppy.

Teddy learns with positive reinforcement using plenty of food and praise to ensure a positive experience. It is also important that he feels relaxed at home and has his own safe space – namely his crate. Guide dog puppies should spend their free time at home settled quietly or playing with their own toys without getting at furniture, racing through the house or chewing on inappropriate items.

Currently, Teddy is learning the commands of sit, lie down and stay. He is also learning to go to the toilet outside the flat in a dedicated space.

Little by little, he is taking longer walks and being exposed to the busy and potentially overwhelming outdoor environment. Everything is new to him; therefore, before going on a walk, Teddy is learning to relieve himself in a specific location with the command “busy”. It’s not always successful, but it’s a start. The emphasis is to praise good behaviour and reward with a treat. And, of course, there is a lot of playtime!

The puppy manager comes once a month for individual training and supervision of Teddy’s progress. In between, the puppy raiser is in daily contact with the manager. So Teddy is discovering the big wide world and accompanying the puppy raiser everywhere she goes. He is progressing wonderfully and is always willing to pose for official portraits by dog trainer and photographer Eli Ben Boher.

This is such a positive report for the pup who needs the community’s

support to cover the cost of the food, medicines, vaccinations and equipment he needs until he starts full training.Martin’s widow Rebecca has been to Israel, cuddled the pup and follows his weekly progress knowing Martin would be as proud of Teddy as the IGDC was

of him. To support Teddy the community dog, visit:israelguidedog.org.uk/teddy

