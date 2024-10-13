Hendon Golf Club targeted with vile Jew-hate

Sand bunkers at Hendon Golf Club have been daubed with vile antisemitic slurs including “f*** the Jews”, “Heil Hitler” and a Nazi swastika symbol.

The symbols and words were discovered last Friday morning at the north London club which has a significant Jewish membership and is located just minutes from a synagogue.

In a statement the golf club confirmed it was “subject to a despicable act of racism” and an “act of antisemitism.”

It confirmed the “race-related” vandalism had taken place at the normally picturesque course “in the early hours of Friday morning.”

Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky said:”I am aware of the disgusting antisemitic message/graffiti that was left at Hendon Golf Club. It’s utterly appalling.

“I’ve reported it to the Police and the CST and will be talking to the Club. It’s completely unacceptable. I want the people who did this caught and punished.”

Word spread about the incident locally in the hours leading up to the start of Yom Kippur.

One local wrote on social media that “Jew-hate was moving ever closer.”

The golf club had also been the venue for Chabad Mill Hill’s Rosh Hashanah service and dinner on October 3.