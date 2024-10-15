Hermer stresses UK would comply with legal obligations over ICC Netanyahu case
Keir Starmer's attorney-general Richard Hermer KC told the FT:'This government is determined not to do anything that undermines the work of the ICC'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Lord Richard Hermer has stressed that the UK government would “comply” with its legal obligations over any potential warrant from the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In his first interview since being appointed Attorney General for England and Wales, Hermer stressed:”This government is determined not to do anything that undermines the work of the ICC.”
Speaking to the Financial Times, the barrister refused to discuss his role in the move by Labour to drop a proposed challenge to the ICC’s right to issue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu.
But he added:” “As with any individual and any scenario relating to the ICC we would comply with our lawful obligations.”
Weeks after the October 7 massacre by Hamas, the KC was was one of a group of Jewish lawyers to call on Israel to observe international laws in the wake of the Hamas attacks.
He is also believed to have been at the centre of the decision by the government to controversially announce a partial arms export embargo.
Stressing his staunch views around adherence to the rule of law, Hermer told the FT:“Over the last 14 years, perhaps over the past six years in particular, there has been a steady undermining . . . of core principles by the last government.
“A new government coming out to say we are good faith actors on the international stage, that when we sign a treaty we’re going to keep to it and not seek to wriggle out of it within five minutes, before the ink is dry, is so valuable for investment purposes.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.