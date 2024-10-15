Hermer stresses UK would comply with legal obligations over ICC Netanyahu case

Lord Richard Hermer has stressed that the UK government would “comply” with its legal obligations over any potential warrant from the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his first interview since being appointed Attorney General for England and Wales, Hermer stressed:”This government is determined not to do anything that undermines the work of the ICC.”

Speaking to the Financial Times, the barrister refused to discuss his role in the move by Labour to drop a proposed challenge to the ICC’s right to issue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

But he added:” “As with any individual and any scenario relating to the ICC we would comply with our lawful obligations.”

Weeks after the October 7 massacre by Hamas, the KC was was one of a group of Jewish lawyers to call on Israel to observe international laws in the wake of the Hamas attacks.

He is also believed to have been at the centre of the decision by the government to controversially announce a partial arms export embargo.

Stressing his staunch views around adherence to the rule of law, Hermer told the FT:“Over the last 14 years, perhaps over the past six years in particular, there has been a steady undermining . . . of core principles by the last government.

“A new government coming out to say we are good faith actors on the international stage, that when we sign a treaty we’re going to keep to it and not seek to wriggle out of it within five minutes, before the ink is dry, is so valuable for investment purposes.”