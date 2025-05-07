‘Heroes welcome’ planned for Emily Damari on her return to Spurs

A crowd of hundreds of well-wishers is set to greet avid Spurs fan Emily Damari on her first return to the stadium since being freed by Hamas.

Twenty-eight-year-old Emily Damari, a joint British-Israel citizen, was born and raised on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the southern kibbutzim viciously attacked by Hamas terrorists on 7 October 2023. The youngest of four siblings, she is known by friends and family for her unforgettable smile, dry humour, and deep love for music, football, and London.

She was shot and kidnapped during the Hamas attacks, with her beloved golden cockapoo, Choocha, being killed moments before her abduction.

The young woman spent 471 days in captivity in Gaza before being released earlier this year. She lost two fingers on one hand as a result of the shooting but her defiant three-fingered salute became one of the telling symbols of the campaign for hostages release.

During Emily’s captivity, Spurs fans adopted her as “One of Our Own”, showing their support by tying yellow ribbons, releasing balloons at matches, putting up posters of her around the stadium, and campaigning tirelessly for her safe return.

Sunday’s event organised by Stop the Hate at around 12pm outside the stadium will be an opportunity for Emily to thank those who spent months calling for her release. She said: “I want to give a special thanks to all the Jews in the diaspora, but especially to the UK Jewish community, who came out to support my mother (Mandy Damari) and my family campaigning tirelessly to help secure my release.”

She added that she hoped Sunday’s gathering would also serve as a reminder that 59 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, including her best friends Ziv and Gali Berman, who were kidnapped alongside her and are still being held in Gaza. She continues to advocate for their safe return and has urged the public not to forget those still waiting to come home.

Those who want to join the celebration should gather outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday May 11 at 12 noon.