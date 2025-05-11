Hero’s welcome for Emily Damari at Tottenham
'I'm home, finally. And with you, I'm more. 'Emily Damari speaks to hundreds of joyous fans outside stadium
Emily Damari’s supporters were never going to let her slip quietly into White Hart Lane to watch her beloved Spurs.
The 28-year old former hostage, Brit-Israeli and devoted Tottenham Hotspur fan has long dreamt of returning to the UK to watch her team play.
And on Sunday midday, having spent 471 days in hell, after being shot and taken hostage by Hamas terrorists, her arrival outside the north London football club she loves most, was heralded with deafening cheers, whistles and applause from a jubilant crowd of hundreds organised by grassroots organisation Stop the Hate.
Sporting yellow tee-shirts, waving Israeli flags and holding bunches of yellow balloons and flowers, a crowd of more than 200 Spurs fans who took Emily into their hearts, vocally demonstrated their euphoria at her return.
Addressing the crowd as supporters cheered Emily’s arrival outside the stadium, Itai Galmudy from Stop the Hate UK said: “We are inspired by your strength and resilience. Today, your presence gives us hope. Hope for the remaining 59 hostages still waiting for freedom. We stand together, with one voice, to say ‘Release the hostages now!'”
To the roaring sounds of Elton John’s ‘I’m still standing’, and ‘She’s one of our own’, the crowd then parted as Emily, accompanied by her mother Mandy, arrived to meet the euphoric crowds who campaigned tireless for her release for 15 months.
Smiling, Emily said: “I’m happy to be here. I want to give a special thanks to all the Jews in the diaspora, but especially to the UK Jewish community, who came out to support my mother and my family campaigning tirelessly to help secure my release.”
She added: “Thank you to everyone who prayed for me, who shouted for me without really knowing me and keeping everything on the table all the time. I don’t really have the words but I hope Spurs is going to win today! All of you are amazing. I’m home, finally, and with you, I’m more. It’s more than a home. It’s like a family. So thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU. Am Y’Israel Chai!”
Members of the crowd were visibly emotional, crying tears of joy as she spoke, reminding the crowd that 59 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, including her best friends Ziv and Gail Berman, who were kidnapped alongside her and are still being held in Gaza.
Andrew Hearn from Bushey, Hertfordshire, accompanied by his Israeli father-in-law Yehiel Daif, told Jewish News: “I think today is important for not just British Jewry, but for Jewry all around the world as a symbol of hope. We’ve all been campaigning for the hostages to be released and for Emily to be released, through cold weather, rain, sleet, snow and bad times.
“This is just an absolutely joyous and emotional moment; it’s wonderful ,through all the pain that everyone’s been through in the last year and a half to actually have something where we can come together and celebrate.”
Supporter Maxine Elias added: “The atmosphere is incredible; we’re all here to support Emily Damari, even the Arsenal supporters!”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.