Herzog: UK criticism over Gaza war makes Israel look weak

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has suggested critical allies of the Jewish state, including the UK, make his country appear weaker in front of its enemies by raising concerns about the war in Gaza.

Addressing a conference of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, he claimed:”“I want to recommend to the international community one simple idea: we are dealing with a genocidal, jihadist organization, part of the Islamic Jihad proxies emanating from Tehran and its leadership.

“I suggest to the international community: sometimes our enemies interpret debates or arguments between colleagues or like-minded states as a weakness of Israel.

“When they see criticism—even from states like Canada, Australia, Britain, or France—they sometimes immediately hail that criticism, without understanding that we all share the same vision: combating terror, combating antisemitism, and demanding the immediate release of our hostages.

“I suggest the international community show a united front, saying first and foremost: get the Israeli hostages out.”

Herzog became the latest senior figure in Israel to speak out after the UK, France and Canada issued a joint statement last week, while Germany and Italy also questioned the aim of continuing the war in Gaza in recent days.

Speaking in front of an audience of delegates, including Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Sally Sealey and representatives from the Board of Deputies, Herzog also defended Israel over claims it had been deliberately restricting aid to Gaza.

He told the conference:” “I want to make it clear: we in Israel care. We care about the pain and agony also experienced by the civilian population—our Palestinian neighbors. But I recommend you look at the facts again

. *Four hundred trucks full of food are currently sitting on the Gaza side of the border because the United Nations is refusing to distribute them. I urge the international community to adamantly demand that this aid be distributed immediately to the people in Gaza.”*

The conference in Jerusalem was hosted by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and was attended by ministers, ambassadors, officials, academics, and community leaders from IHRA member countries.

It was noticeable that foreign ministers from many of the major Western nations were not in attendance – although politicians from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary and Poland did speak.

Noting that the day marked 600 days since the October 7 massacre, since when the hostages have been held in Gaza, Herzog stressed: “Today marks over 600 days since the horrific massacre of October 7.

“Even as we gather here, the first and foremost victims of hatred remain out there in Gaza, held in Hamas dungeons—a horrific crime against humanity.

“We cannot be silent while this crime continues. I call upon every person here to keep raising their voices until every single one of the hostages is back home.”

He concluded, “The battle is long, and the days are dark, but we must hold fast to the principles that define us and allow them to guide us forward toward a world of justice, tolerance, and peace.”