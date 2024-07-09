Hezbollah releases drone footage of sensitive Israeli military sites
The 10-minute long video allegedly shows a number of military sites in the Golan Heights, including Iron Dome batteries.
Hezbollah released what it claims is drone footage of a number of sensitive military sites in northern Israel.
The 10-minute long video allegedly shows a number of military sites in the Golan Heights, including Iron Dome batteries and Armoured Brigade bases.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded to the video, saying: “A barking dog doesn’t bite. (Hassan) Nasrallah, if you don’t stop the threats and violence and withdraw to the Litani River, you will be considered the destroyer of Lebanon.”
Hezbollah has launched numerous drones across the border from Lebanon into Israel in the past nine months, some of which gathered surveillance.
Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike reportedly hit a vehicle on a highway connecting Beirut in Lebanon and Damascus in Syria.
Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes against Hezbollah in recent months, killing over 360 of the terror group’s members.
https://x.com/mrconfino/status/1810648849263833481
Hezbollah started the conflict on the northern border on October 8 when it decided to support Hamas’ war against Israel, firing thousands of rockets, anti-tank missiles and drones at northern Israel since then.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.