Hezbollah releases drone footage of sensitive Israeli military sites

Hezbollah released what it claims is drone footage of a number of sensitive military sites in northern Israel.

The 10-minute long video allegedly shows a number of military sites in the Golan Heights, including Iron Dome batteries and Armoured Brigade bases.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded to the video, saying: “A barking dog doesn’t bite. (Hassan) Nasrallah, if you don’t stop the threats and violence and withdraw to the Litani River, you will be considered the destroyer of Lebanon.”

Hezbollah has launched numerous drones across the border from Lebanon into Israel in the past nine months, some of which gathered surveillance.

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike reportedly hit a vehicle on a highway connecting Beirut in Lebanon and Damascus in Syria.

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes against Hezbollah in recent months, killing over 360 of the terror group’s members.

Hezbollah started the conflict on the northern border on October 8 when it decided to support Hamas’ war against Israel, firing thousands of rockets, anti-tank missiles and drones at northern Israel since then.