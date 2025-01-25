Hezbollah terror flag openly displayed on the streets of Dublin

The yellow and green flag of Iranian proxy terror group Hezbollah was openly waved on the streets of Dublin on Saturday.

Crowds took to the streets days after a new government coalition administration was made official.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) led the gathering from the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square across the city centre to Leinster House, where the Government sits, for a rally.

The march also condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Senator Alice-Mary Higgins said all the marches and actions in Ireland in solidarity send a strong message to the Government that “words are not enough”.

She called for action from the Government, including not allowing Israel to use Irish airspace to transport weapons.

IPSC chairperson Zoe Lawlor welcomed the “fragile ceasefire in place in Gaza”, but voiced her concern over how many Palestinians have been killed and conditions for those who remain there.

“Western governments have allowed this to happen – whether by actively facilitating Apartheid Israel’s brutal onslaught, or by doing absolutely nothing to stop it,” she said.

“Ireland is a case in point; before even taking office, the new Government is already bowing to pressure from the Trump regime and vowing to sideline the Occupied Territories Bill, while endorsing the viciously anti-Palestinian and free speech curbing IRHA ‘definition’ of antisemitism, opposed by human rights organisations around the world, including Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.

Hezbollah is not officially designated as a terrorist organisation in Ireland. In 2013, the European Union (EU) added Hezbollah’s military wing to its list of proscribed terrorist organisations, while allowing member states to maintain relations with its political wing. This distinction has led to varied stances among EU countries regarding Hezbollah’s status. Ireland, aligning with the EU’s position, has not extended the terrorist designation to Hezbollah’s political wing. Consequently, Hezbollah is not entirely outlawed in Ireland.