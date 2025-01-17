Hitler fanatic jailed for life after stabbing asylum seeker at hotel

A white supremacist with a tattoo of Adolf Hitler’s signature on his arm has been jailed for life, after stabbing an asylum seeker at a hotel.

Callum Parslow, 32, stabbed Nahom Hagos in the chest and hand at the Pear Tree Inn at Smite near Worcester.

At Woolwich Crown Court, Parslow was given a minimum term of 22 years and eight months for attempted murder.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

During the trial it emerged that just before he was arrested Parslow tried to post a “manifesto” on X before his arrest, which claimed he did his “duty to England” by trying to “exterminate” his victim.

In the post, while to failed to send, Parslow railed against what he called the “evil enemies of nature and of England”.

He identified “the Jews, the Marxists and the globalists” who he said were responsible for demonising Christianity, white people and European culture.

Sentencing Parslow, Mr Justice Dove said his attack on Mr Hagos was motivated by his adoption of a “far right neo-Nazi mindset, which fuelled your warped, violent and racist views.”

He was convicted of attempted murder following a three-week trial at Leicester Crown Court last year.

He also pleaded guilty to an unconnected sexual offence and two charges of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress and anxiety.

Hagos is a 25-year-old Eritrean national who has been granted leave to remain in the UK until November 2028.

He had previously been a resident at the hotel, and had returned to borrow a bicycle when the attack took place.

Parslow stabbed Hagos in the chest and hand with a “specialist” knife he had bought online for £770, which the judge said had an “especially hard and sharp blade”.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s counter terrorism division, said:”Callum Parslow’s neo-Nazi views motivated him to viciously attack a man based solely on the colour of his skin and the place he was from, and he sought to spread fear amongst a community.

“This was an act of terrorism.”