Holocaust Centre North to commemorate 80th year anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
West Yorkshire museum will bring together survivors and community groups in memory of the six million Jews murdered during the Shoah
Holocaust Centre North will mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with an evening of commemoration at its base at the University of Huddersfield on January 28th.
Open to the public and free to attend, the annual event brings together survivors, their families, community groups, the University of Huddersfield, Holocaust Centre North’s team and volunteers, and the local community to collectively remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside others who suffered and perished under Nazi persecution.
Talks and presentations will feature the centre’s Chair, artist and second generation Holocaust survivor, Jenny Kagan. Several survivors closely connected to Holocaust Centre North will also feature in pre-recorded multimedia presentations showcased on the night.
The evening will feature a short performance by refugees and artists from Huddersfield Theatre company ‘6 million+’.
Director of Holocaust Centre North Alessandro Bucci said: “It is so important to come together to remember, to commemorate and to reflect on our own connections to this devastating period of history and to remember the lives lost and honour those who survived.”
- Tickets for Holocaust Centre North’s Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration Evening on Tuesday 28th January at the Centre are free but must be pre booked via the website.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.