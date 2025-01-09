Holocaust Centre North to commemorate 80th year anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Holocaust Centre North will mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with an evening of commemoration at its base at the University of Huddersfield on January 28th.

Open to the public and free to attend, the annual event brings together survivors, their families, community groups, the University of Huddersfield, Holocaust Centre North’s team and volunteers, and the local community to collectively remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside others who suffered and perished under Nazi persecution.

Talks and presentations will feature the centre’s Chair, artist and second generation Holocaust survivor, Jenny Kagan. Several survivors closely connected to Holocaust Centre North will also feature in pre-recorded multimedia presentations showcased on the night.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The evening will feature a short performance by refugees and artists from Huddersfield Theatre company ‘6 million+’.

Director of Holocaust Centre North Alessandro Bucci said: “It is so important to come together to remember, to commemorate and to reflect on our own connections to this devastating period of history and to remember the lives lost and honour those who survived.”